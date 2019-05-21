top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
Impeach on the Beach
Date Saturday June 01
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorScott Ellner
Location Details
Ocean Beach, San Francisco, near Cliff House.
Join us at Ocean Beach (near the Cliff House) at 11:00 AM on Saturday June 1st as we help the legendary Brad create a brand new I-M-P-E-A-C-H human banner. It’s CADem weekend and MoveOn presidential forum weekend so every big name D will be in town, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris & Kirsten Gilibrand.

The helicopter arrives at midday, so get there early and don’t miss out!

This is a great opportunity to make ourselves seen and heard, and immediately after the event we plan to head off to the MoveOn forum and the CADem event with our IMPEACH signs and banners - so BRING IMPEACH SIGNS AND BANNERS, & be prepared for a long and impeachful day!!!

Please sign up HERE if you would like to VOLUNTEER, and sign up at the official event page (link under the ‘tickets’ tab) if you’d just like to attend.

Let’s ITMFA!!!

Please amplify on social media using the hashtag #ImpeachOnTheBeach.

https://www.facebook.com/events/ocean-beach-san-francisco-great-highway-and-balboa-av/impeach-on-the-beach/480297136237064/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4802971362...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 21st, 2019 6:54 AM
