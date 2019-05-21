



The helicopter arrives at midday, so get there early and don’t miss out!



This is a great opportunity to make ourselves seen and heard, and immediately after the event we plan to head off to the MoveOn forum and the CADem event with our IMPEACH signs and banners - so BRING IMPEACH SIGNS AND BANNERS, & be prepared for a long and impeachful day!!!



Please sign up HERE if you would like to VOLUNTEER, and sign up at the official event page (link under the ‘tickets’ tab) if you’d just like to attend.



Let’s ITMFA!!!



Please amplify on social media using the hashtag #ImpeachOnTheBeach.



