Inmate Dies at Rountree Rehabilitation and Re-Entry Facility in Watsonville by Santa Cruz Police News

Monday May 20th, 2019 8:38 PM

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old inmate Carlos Bolanos was found dead at 5:30 am today in the Rehabilitation and Re-entry Facility located at the Rountree Lane Sheriff’s Detention Facilities in Watsonville. Carlos was in custody at the Rehabilitation and Re-Entry facility since December of 2018.



The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.



The Rehabilitation and Re-Entry facility has been open since 2018. It has 64 beds and is 16,000 square-feet. It is located at the Rountree Lane Sheriff’s Detention Facilities. The unit cost $25 million to construct, and was financed in 2012 largely through the Board of State and Community Corrections funding under SB1022.