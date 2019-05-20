From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Inmate Dies at Rountree Rehabilitation and Re-Entry Facility in Watsonville
According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old inmate Carlos Bolanos was found dead at 5:30 am today in the Rehabilitation and Re-entry Facility located at the Rountree Lane Sheriff’s Detention Facilities in Watsonville. Carlos was in custody at the Rehabilitation and Re-Entry facility since December of 2018.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The Rehabilitation and Re-Entry facility has been open since 2018. It has 64 beds and is 16,000 square-feet. It is located at the Rountree Lane Sheriff’s Detention Facilities. The unit cost $25 million to construct, and was financed in 2012 largely through the Board of State and Community Corrections funding under SB1022.
§The Rehabilitation and Re-entry Facility has 64 beds Surrounding a Central Common Area
