|What's Really Happening in Venezuela
|Wednesday June 12
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Speaker
|Laura Wells
|The Long Haul Infoshop 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley CA. 94705
Venezuela is facing significant difficulties and one of its worst difficulties are the lies and misinformation spread by the government and the media. Laura Wells, longtime Green Party Activist recently returned from Venezuela as part of an "End Venezuela Sanctions" delegation and will report back on what she found. There will be a Q&A session after the reportback.
For more event information: https://laurawells.org/blog/
