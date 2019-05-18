Grown Women Dance Collective (GWDC) presents the 10th annual Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance, featuring powerhouse performances honoring musical greats and civic leaders whose legacies continue to inform and inspire.



All stars of the dance world come together to celebrate dance, music & American history. This event honors the legacy of African American artists such as Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson, Prince, Whitney Houston, Natalie Cole, Nipsey Hussle & Maya Angelou. Former soloists with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Martha Graham Company, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, & over 40 Broadway shows, perform beautifully crafted pieces to iconic songs by these artists. Using dance and music to teach and celebrate African American history, the power of dancers in their 40's & 50's uplift, inspire, and create a family-friendly, can't sit still in your seat celebration of who we are as Americans that will have you singing to yourself for weeks.



Fallen Heroes, Rising Stars: A Juneteenth Celebration Through Dance pays homage to the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States – Juneteenth. On June 19, 1865 enslaved people in Texas were informed by Union soldiers that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The news came two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. GWDC’s production reflects the larger themes of the Juneteenth holiday: Jubilation, self-development, respect for all cultures and the betterment of community. The show is a joyful, inspiring and family-friendly evening of dance, music and American history.



All proceeds of tickets go directly into presenting the show. In fact, ticket sales only account for 25% of what it costs to bring this beautiful dance concert to the community. The other 75% of costs must be made up with fundraising in order to pay for the theater, dancers, musicians, stage crew, costumes, music, rehearsal space, licensing, and other many details that it takes to produce high quality theater. We painstakingly keep the ticket price as low as possible to make sure that our performances remain accessible to people of diverse backgrounds. We also sponsor 200 low income children to come see the show for free, making sure that they have access to experience this impactful work.



“Through the arts we have a huge opportunity to impact social change and build cross-cultural bridges. This work has a solid effect on the community, encouraging people of all backgrounds to come together, learn, share and try to make a difference in the world. By raising awareness of African American struggles and triumphs, it highlights the joy and common experiences that we all share as Americans.” – GWDC Artistic Director, Tonya Marie Amos



About Grown Women Dance Collective



Grown Women Dance Collective creates cross-cultural and inter-generational connections, encourages dialogue, provokes thought, strengthens self-identity, and advances racial harmony—all while challenging stereotypes of what a dancer should be. Our performances are a celebration of African American culture that incorporates a self-empowered view on U.S. history. Our wellness programs consist of teaching mind and body healing through health and fitness classes. These lessons both heal the individual and heal our society. Our arts and wellness programs are relevant and accessible to diverse and under-served audiences who traditionally have had barriers to access.



GWDC is supported by a grant from The San Francisco Foundation. This project is supported by the Oakland City Council & funded by the City of Oakland's Cultural Funding Program.



Grown Women Dance Collective is fiscally sponsored by 501c3 Dancers Group. Photo by Robbie Sweeny.



TICKETS:



General Admission: $35.00 in advance / $40.00 at the door

Children 12 and Under: $25.00 in advance / $30.00 at the door



To purchase visit GrownWomenDance.Eventbrite.com



Further information can be found online at GrownWomenDance.org

