top
California
California
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons | Womyn
View other events for the week of 5/22/2019
Opening Party-Screening- San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film & Arts Festival
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 22
Time 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCarol Leigh
Emailsexworkerfest [at] gmail.com
Phone415-857-5425
Location Details
May 22-Artists Televisions Access, May 23-Dungeon Art Gallery Oakland, May 24- Oakland SOL and May 25-the Roxie.
Opening Night for the next five days of sex worker art, parties, movies and politics! Join us for this whores-eye-view at the 20th Anniversary Biennial San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film and Arts Festival at locations throughout the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film & Arts Festival provides a venue for the accomplishments of sex worker performers, artists, activists and video makers from San Francisco and around the world. The Sex Worker Fest focuses on the lives, art, and the struggle for workers' and human rights by people engaged in sex work. The Festival strives to maintain a forum for diverse voices, including youth, sex workers of color, migrant sex workers; sex workers' rights organizations around the world, queer and trans sex workers, sex worker artists, and sex workers both within and outside the borders of the United States.

Multiple venues Wednesday May 22nd Artists Television Access (SF) for an Opening Party with food, movies and a benefit in Honor of Laure McElroy for Poor Magazine; Thursday May 23rd, BAWS (Bay Area Worker Support) benefit with “Failed Films” at Dungeon Art Gallery (Oakland) for sex worker emergency fund; Friday May 24th, Black Mother and Jazz, an evening of food, music and storytelling at Oakland SOL; Saturday May 25th, a Sex Worker Movie Marathon at the Roxie Theater; and May 26th the Sex Worker Spa Day for sex workers only. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.
sm_byingridmouth-med.jpg
original image (792x792)
For more event information: http://sexworkerfest.com

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 18th, 2019 2:04 AM
§Power Reset- No Democracy Here
by Carol Leigh Saturday May 18th, 2019 2:04 AM
sm_no_democracy_powere_poster.jpg
original image (1325x2048)
ATA May 22nd, opening night party and screening.
http://sexworkerfest.com
§Sex Worker Festival calendar
by Carol Leigh Saturday May 18th, 2019 2:04 AM
sm_calendar_2019.jpg
original image (1080x840)
http://sexworkerfest.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code