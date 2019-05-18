From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons | WomynView other events for the week of 5/22/2019
|Opening Party-Screening- San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film & Arts Festival
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 22
|Time
|7:30 PM - 10:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Carol Leigh
|sexworkerfest [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|415-857-5425
|Location Details
|May 22-Artists Televisions Access, May 23-Dungeon Art Gallery Oakland, May 24- Oakland SOL and May 25-the Roxie.
|
Opening Night for the next five days of sex worker art, parties, movies and politics! Join us for this whores-eye-view at the 20th Anniversary Biennial San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film and Arts Festival at locations throughout the Bay Area.
The San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film & Arts Festival provides a venue for the accomplishments of sex worker performers, artists, activists and video makers from San Francisco and around the world. The Sex Worker Fest focuses on the lives, art, and the struggle for workers' and human rights by people engaged in sex work. The Festival strives to maintain a forum for diverse voices, including youth, sex workers of color, migrant sex workers; sex workers' rights organizations around the world, queer and trans sex workers, sex worker artists, and sex workers both within and outside the borders of the United States.
Multiple venues Wednesday May 22nd Artists Television Access (SF) for an Opening Party with food, movies and a benefit in Honor of Laure McElroy for Poor Magazine; Thursday May 23rd, BAWS (Bay Area Worker Support) benefit with “Failed Films” at Dungeon Art Gallery (Oakland) for sex worker emergency fund; Friday May 24th, Black Mother and Jazz, an evening of food, music and storytelling at Oakland SOL; Saturday May 25th, a Sex Worker Movie Marathon at the Roxie Theater; and May 26th the Sex Worker Spa Day for sex workers only. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.
For more event information: http://sexworkerfest.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 18th, 2019 2:04 AM
§Power Reset- No Democracy Here
ATA May 22nd, opening night party and screening.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network