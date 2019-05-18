Opening Night for the next five days of sex worker art, parties, movies and politics! Join us for this whores-eye-view at the 20th Anniversary Biennial San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film and Arts Festival at locations throughout the Bay Area.



The San Francisco Bay Area Sex Worker Film & Arts Festival provides a venue for the accomplishments of sex worker performers, artists, activists and video makers from San Francisco and around the world. The Sex Worker Fest focuses on the lives, art, and the struggle for workers' and human rights by people engaged in sex work. The Festival strives to maintain a forum for diverse voices, including youth, sex workers of color, migrant sex workers; sex workers' rights organizations around the world, queer and trans sex workers, sex worker artists, and sex workers both within and outside the borders of the United States.



Multiple venues Wednesday May 22nd Artists Television Access (SF) for an Opening Party with food, movies and a benefit in Honor of Laure McElroy for Poor Magazine; Thursday May 23rd, BAWS (Bay Area Worker Support) benefit with “Failed Films” at Dungeon Art Gallery (Oakland) for sex worker emergency fund; Friday May 24th, Black Mother and Jazz, an evening of food, music and storytelling at Oakland SOL; Saturday May 25th, a Sex Worker Movie Marathon at the Roxie Theater; and May 26th the Sex Worker Spa Day for sex workers only. All events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.

For more event information: http://sexworkerfest.com

