From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
The Fight Against PAR, The Attack On Teachers & Worker Rights With Educator Brian Crowell
Educator and former Berkeley Federaton of Teachers steward Brian Crowell talks about his experience with the Peer Assisted Program PAR and how he discovered it was being used to target senior teachers, African American teachers and Latino teachers. He also found out that his union president of the BFT Cathy Cambell was being paid by the district to discipline and terminate teachers.
Educator and former Berkeley Federation of Teacher BFT steward Brian Crowell talks about the systemic corruption and illegal retaliation in the California Peer Assisted Review program.
He reports that he has obtained documents that show that the president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers BFT Cathy Cambell was in collusion with the Berkeley Unified School district to retaliate against senior teachers, African American and Latino teachers as well as whistleblowers.
He also says that as a result of his complaint he has obtained documentation of systemic discrimination by other districts using PAR including SFUSD and LAUSD.
He also reports that there is now a PERB complaint against Cathy.Cambell for this conflict of interest. She was also receiving a stipend from the district while she was helping to discipline and terminate teachers which is illegal under the. California Education Code. This interview was done by WorkWeek radio on May 14, 2019.
Additional media:
Berkeley's Unequal Punishment of Teachers
The school district disproportionately disciplines black teachers and older educators with higher salaries. Are students paying the price?
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/berkeleys-unequal-punishment-of-teachers/Content?oid=3879777
Another Voice for Teachers
The Berkeley Schools Labor Caucus, formed to pressure the teachers' union to take a tougher stance on protecting workers' rights, is feeling more emboldened in light of a recent Supreme Court decision.
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/another-voice-for-teachers/Content?oid=19937593
Berkeley High Retaliation Case Results in State Complaint Against School District
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/SevenDays/archives/2015/02/26/berkeley-high-retaliation-case-results-in-state-complaint-against-school-district
Berkeley High Teacher Brian Crowell On Peer Assisted Program PAR & The Attack On Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEkVLwAyIwo
"Unparalleled Chutzpah" The SFUSD Frame-up Of UESF Member Margaret Reyes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxzLfI5MUyw&t=150s
WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
He reports that he has obtained documents that show that the president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers BFT Cathy Cambell was in collusion with the Berkeley Unified School district to retaliate against senior teachers, African American and Latino teachers as well as whistleblowers.
He also says that as a result of his complaint he has obtained documentation of systemic discrimination by other districts using PAR including SFUSD and LAUSD.
He also reports that there is now a PERB complaint against Cathy.Cambell for this conflict of interest. She was also receiving a stipend from the district while she was helping to discipline and terminate teachers which is illegal under the. California Education Code. This interview was done by WorkWeek radio on May 14, 2019.
Additional media:
Berkeley's Unequal Punishment of Teachers
The school district disproportionately disciplines black teachers and older educators with higher salaries. Are students paying the price?
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/berkeleys-unequal-punishment-of-teachers/Content?oid=3879777
Another Voice for Teachers
The Berkeley Schools Labor Caucus, formed to pressure the teachers' union to take a tougher stance on protecting workers' rights, is feeling more emboldened in light of a recent Supreme Court decision.
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/another-voice-for-teachers/Content?oid=19937593
Berkeley High Retaliation Case Results in State Complaint Against School District
https://www.eastbayexpress.com/SevenDays/archives/2015/02/26/berkeley-high-retaliation-case-results-in-state-complaint-against-school-district
Berkeley High Teacher Brian Crowell On Peer Assisted Program PAR & The Attack On Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEkVLwAyIwo
"Unparalleled Chutzpah" The SFUSD Frame-up Of UESF Member Margaret Reyes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxzLfI5MUyw&t=150s
WorkWeek Radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§
Educator and former Berkeley Federation of Teachers steward Brian Crowell began to defend teachers being put in the PAR program and he was then put in the program in retaliation.
Cathy Cambell on right was being paid a stipend by the Berkeley Unified School District to discipline and terminate teachers while she was union president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers
African American techers are being purged from public schools in the cities.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network