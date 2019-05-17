From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

The Fight Against PAR, The Attack On Teachers & Worker Rights With Educator Brian Crowell by Labor Video Project

Friday May 17th, 2019 10:05 PM Educator and former Berkeley Federaton of Teachers steward Brian Crowell talks about his experience with the Peer Assisted Program PAR and how he discovered it was being used to target senior teachers, African American teachers and Latino teachers. He also found out that his union president of the BFT Cathy Cambell was being paid by the district to discipline and terminate teachers.



He reports that he has obtained documents that show that the president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers BFT Cathy Cambell was in collusion with the Berkeley Unified School district to retaliate against senior teachers, African American and Latino teachers as well as whistleblowers.



He also says that as a result of his complaint he has obtained documentation of systemic discrimination by other districts using PAR including SFUSD and LAUSD.

He also reports that there is now a PERB complaint against Cathy.Cambell for this conflict of interest. She was also receiving a stipend from the district while she was helping to discipline and terminate teachers which is illegal under the. California Education Code. This interview was done by WorkWeek radio on May 14, 2019.



Additional media:

Berkeley's Unequal Punishment of Teachers

The school district disproportionately disciplines black teachers and older educators with higher salaries. Are students paying the price?

https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/berkeleys-unequal-punishment-of-teachers/Content?oid=3879777

Another Voice for Teachers

The Berkeley Schools Labor Caucus, formed to pressure the teachers' union to take a tougher stance on protecting workers' rights, is feeling more emboldened in light of a recent Supreme Court decision.

https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/another-voice-for-teachers/Content?oid=19937593

Berkeley High Retaliation Case Results in State Complaint Against School District

https://www.eastbayexpress.com/SevenDays/archives/2015/02/26/berkeley-high-retaliation-case-results-in-state-complaint-against-school-district

Berkeley High Teacher Brian Crowell On Peer Assisted Program PAR & The Attack On Public Education

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEkVLwAyIwo

"Unparalleled Chutzpah" The SFUSD Frame-up Of UESF Member Margaret Reyes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxzLfI5MUyw&t=150s

WorkWeek Radio

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project

Educator and former Berkeley Federation of Teachers steward Brian Crowell began to defend teachers being put in the PAR program and he was then put in the program in retaliation.

Cathy Cambell on right was being paid a stipend by the Berkeley Unified School District to discipline and terminate teachers while she was union president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers

African American techers are being purged from public schools in the cities.