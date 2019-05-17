



Where: Throughout the SF Bay Area and beyond



Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2019



Time: Most events are at noon, but times do vary according to location



Find an event near you:



Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access. This is Trump’s anti-choice movement… and it’s terrifying, particularly for women of color and low-income women who are most affected by these bans.



This Tuesday, May 21st at noon local time at statehouses, town squares, and courthouses across the nation--with other events throughout the week--we will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women.



We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women. Politicians shouldn't be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors.



Together we say: Stop the bans.



Plan an action or RSVP to one near you now. We'll send you more information on tips to make the most of your event.



Day of Action Partnership:



ACLU, ACLU of Georgia, Advocates for Youth, AL Coalition on Black Civic Participation, All* Above All Action Fund, Center for American Progress, CREDO, Daily Kos, EMILYs List, Gender Justice, Hope Clinic for Women, In Our Own Voice: National Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda, Indivisible, International Women's Health Coalition, Jane’s Due Process, MARCH ON, MoveOn, NARAL Pro-Choice America, NARAL Pro-Choice Arizona, National Abortion Federation, National Center for Lesbian Rights, National Council of Jewish Women, National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund, National Organization for Women, National Partnership for Women & Families, National Women's Health Network, National Women's Law Center, Planned Parenthood, People's Defense, Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, State Innovation Exchange, Swing Left, UltraViolet, #VOTEPROCHOICE, Whole Woman's Health, Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Women's March, Women's March Minnesota, and Women Winning. Additional partners to be added.

Added to the calendar on Friday May 17th, 2019 8:19 PM