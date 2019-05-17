From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | U.S. | Government & Elections | WomynView other events for the week of 5/21/2019
|#StopTheBans: Pro-Choice Rallies throughout CA & Across the Nation
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 21
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|NARAL & Many Others
|Location Details
|Pro-Choice Rallies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, the State of California, and across the nation.
|
#StopTheBans Actions
Where: Throughout the SF Bay Area and beyond
Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Time: Most events are at noon, but times do vary according to location
Find an event near you: https://www.stopabortionbans.org/
Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access. This is Trump’s anti-choice movement… and it’s terrifying, particularly for women of color and low-income women who are most affected by these bans.
This Tuesday, May 21st at noon local time at statehouses, town squares, and courthouses across the nation--with other events throughout the week--we will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women.
We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women. Politicians shouldn't be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors.
Together we say: Stop the bans.
Plan an action or RSVP to one near you now. We'll send you more information on tips to make the most of your event.
Day of Action Partnership:
ACLU, ACLU of Georgia, Advocates for Youth, AL Coalition on Black Civic Participation, All* Above All Action Fund, Center for American Progress, CREDO, Daily Kos, EMILYs List, Gender Justice, Hope Clinic for Women, In Our Own Voice: National Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda, Indivisible, International Women's Health Coalition, Jane’s Due Process, MARCH ON, MoveOn, NARAL Pro-Choice America, NARAL Pro-Choice Arizona, National Abortion Federation, National Center for Lesbian Rights, National Council of Jewish Women, National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund, National Organization for Women, National Partnership for Women & Families, National Women's Health Network, National Women's Law Center, Planned Parenthood, People's Defense, Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, State Innovation Exchange, Swing Left, UltraViolet, #VOTEPROCHOICE, Whole Woman's Health, Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Women's March, Women's March Minnesota, and Women Winning. Additional partners to be added.
For more event information: https://www.stopabortionbans.org/naral/?so...
Added to the calendar on Friday May 17th, 2019 8:19 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network