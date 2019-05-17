From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | San FranciscoView other events for the week of 5/29/2019
|Forum: Eyewitness Venezuela with Gloria La Riva
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 29
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|ANSWER Coalition
|answer [at] answersf.org
|Phone
|415-821-6545
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
|
With guest speakers:
David Paul, Embassy Protection Collective
Carolina Morales, Venezuelan activist
On the heels of a month-long trip through Venezuela in the midst of growing U.S. aggression, anti-war activist Gloria La Riva will speak on the current situation in Venezuela, with a progressive perspective on the crucial issues facing the Venezuelan people: the U.S. economic sanctions, the U.S. media blockade, and the people's organizing efforts to overcome the aggression. La Riva will show exclusive first-hand video footage from her trip and answer the questions:
• What is the Bolivarian revolution all about?
• Is Venezuela suffering an economic collapse?
• What is the role of the U.S. and is the danger of U.S. war near?
• How can people in the United States get involved?
$5-10 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds)
Wheelchair accessible. Refreshments provided.
Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/464500407626348/
For more event information: http://www.answersf.org
Added to the calendar on Friday May 17th, 2019 10:34 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network