Date Wednesday May 29
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
With guest speakers:
David Paul, Embassy Protection Collective
Carolina Morales, Venezuelan activist

On the heels of a month-long trip through Venezuela in the midst of growing U.S. aggression, anti-war activist Gloria La Riva will speak on the current situation in Venezuela, with a progressive perspective on the crucial issues facing the Venezuelan people: the U.S. economic sanctions, the U.S. media blockade, and the people's organizing efforts to overcome the aggression. La Riva will show exclusive first-hand video footage from her trip and answer the questions:
• What is the Bolivarian revolution all about?
• Is Venezuela suffering an economic collapse?
• What is the role of the U.S. and is the danger of U.S. war near?
• How can people in the United States get involved?

$5-10 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds)
Wheelchair accessible. Refreshments provided.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/464500407626348/
sm_eyewitness_venezuela_sf.jpg
original image (820x312)
For more event information: http://www.answersf.org

