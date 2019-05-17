

David Paul, Embassy Protection Collective

Carolina Morales, Venezuelan activist



On the heels of a month-long trip through Venezuela in the midst of growing U.S. aggression, anti-war activist Gloria La Riva will speak on the current situation in Venezuela, with a progressive perspective on the crucial issues facing the Venezuelan people: the U.S. economic sanctions, the U.S. media blockade, and the people's organizing efforts to overcome the aggression. La Riva will show exclusive first-hand video footage from her trip and answer the questions:

• What is the Bolivarian revolution all about?

• Is Venezuela suffering an economic collapse?

• What is the role of the U.S. and is the danger of U.S. war near?

• How can people in the United States get involved?



$5-10 donation (no one turned away for lack of funds)

Wheelchair accessible. Refreshments provided.



Facebook event page:

