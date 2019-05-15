From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
The Second Annual Mining Resistors Gala Awards on Unceded Coast Salish Territories, May 1
Mildred German of Media Coop and CFRO Radio in Vancouver interviewed several Mining Justice Alliance and the Students for Mining Justice from the University of British Columbia, who organized this year’s gala.
On May 1 in the Mining Company district in downtown Vancouver, the Mining Justice Alliance and the Students for Mining Justice from UBC, organized the second annual Mining Resistors Gala Awards which took place at the same time as the annual Mining Gala, where mining corporations gather and acknowledge and award each other. Canada is global mining leader throughout the world, and Vancouver is one of the country’s locations of a large number of head offices of the mining corporations. The Mining Resistors Gala Awards acknowledges all the work being done by communities around the world to resist Canadian mining projects and brings to focus the actions of these corporations back to their home city.
Mildred German of Media Coop and CFRO Radio in Vancouver interviewed several Mining Justice Alliance organizers and Students for Mining Justice, about this year’s gala.
Mildred German of Media Coop and CFRO Radio in Vancouver interviewed several Mining Justice Alliance organizers and Students for Mining Justice, about this year’s gala.
§
Listen now:
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network