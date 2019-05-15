The premise of Hands Across the Sand is simple: on May 18th people will join hands on beaches and parks around the world to demonstrate support for protecting our coasts from oil and gas development and the need to transition to clean energy solutions.



Please join Hands with us to say NO to fossil Fuels and YES to clean energy. Join like-minded people in hand-held solidarity for a 15-minute event that creates a powerful image to send to our elected officials. Take public transportation, walk, bike, and carpool to the event. Please spread the word and meet us at 10am to join hands! For more event information: https://handsacrossthesand.org/events/hand...

