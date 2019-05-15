From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Tuesday May 21
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Meeting
|NARAL Pro Choice CA
Naral Pro Choice California
335 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, California 94103
Angry about Alabama's Abortion Ban? Join Us & Take Action
When: Tuesday, May 21, 2019 @ 6pm - 8 pm
Where: NARAL Pro Choice California offices
335 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, California 94103
Are you outraged about Alabama, Georgia, and other state abortion bans? Afraid of Roe v. Wade being overturned? There's good news: We can organize and mobilize to ensure that California has abortion access today, and for a potential future where we are a safe haven for reproductive health.
Join us at our San Francisco office to learn about what's happening across the country and what NARAL is doing to fight back.
