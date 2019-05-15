top
San Francisco
San Francisco
NARAL Meeting to Organize Against Abortion Bans (San Francisco)
Date Tuesday May 21
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorNARAL Pro Choice CA
Location Details
Naral Pro Choice California
335 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, California 94103
Angry about Alabama's Abortion Ban? Join Us & Take Action

When: Tuesday, May 21, 2019 @ 6pm - 8 pm

Where: NARAL Pro Choice California offices
335 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, California 94103

Are you outraged about Alabama, Georgia, and other state abortion bans? Afraid of Roe v. Wade being overturned? There's good news: We can organize and mobilize to ensure that California has abortion access today, and for a potential future where we are a safe haven for reproductive health.

Join us at our San Francisco office to learn about what's happening across the country and what NARAL is doing to fight back.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6838526020...

© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
