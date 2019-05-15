Angry about Alabama's Abortion Ban? Join Us & Take Action



When: Tuesday, May 21, 2019 @ 6pm - 8 pm



Where: NARAL Pro Choice California offices

335 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, California 94103



Are you outraged about Alabama, Georgia, and other state abortion bans? Afraid of Roe v. Wade being overturned? There's good news: We can organize and mobilize to ensure that California has abortion access today, and for a potential future where we are a safe haven for reproductive health.



Join us at our San Francisco office to learn about what's happening across the country and what NARAL is doing to fight back.

