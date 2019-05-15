top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 5/15/2019
Support the Hunger Strikers at Santa Cruz County Jail
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 15
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Jail Hunger Strike Solidarity
Location Details
Santa Cruz County Jail, 259 Water St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Hunger Strike @ Santa Cruz County Jail. A week long strike is in effect, see demands. Protest Wednesday 10am in front of jail. Come support the families. Prisons are not the answer.

!!ATTENTION!! For all those who may be concerned, we strongly believe that its important for the community to raise awareness that in Santa Cruz County Jail, inmates are holding a peaceful hunger strike based on the conditions herein. We believe that family and friends as well as all Religious peoples should be aware of the harsh conditions that their loved ones are faced with on a daily basis. We hope and have faith that we will gain support from the community, as this also affects them with knowing how their tax dollars are being squandered.

The conditions consist of the following:

1. We are forced to eat food with traces of Estrogen (female hormones)
2. Outrageous commissary prices
3. No proper clothing during harsh weather conditions
4. Depriving us from rehabilitation programs that are known to improve ones ability to be successful in society upon their release
5. Over crowding and resources for the mentally ill

As well as many other minor issues which are also being addressed.

PLEASE REPOST AND SPREAD THE WORD

#SiSePuede #SantaCruzCountyJail #PeacefulProtest #RaisingAwareness
sm_santa_cruz_jail_hunger_strike_protest_may_2019.jpg
original image (937x1171)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 8:54 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code