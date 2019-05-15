Hunger Strike @ Santa Cruz County Jail. A week long strike is in effect, see demands. Protest Wednesday 10am in front of jail. Come support the families. Prisons are not the answer.



!!ATTENTION!! For all those who may be concerned, we strongly believe that its important for the community to raise awareness that in Santa Cruz County Jail, inmates are holding a peaceful hunger strike based on the conditions herein. We believe that family and friends as well as all Religious peoples should be aware of the harsh conditions that their loved ones are faced with on a daily basis. We hope and have faith that we will gain support from the community, as this also affects them with knowing how their tax dollars are being squandered.



The conditions consist of the following:



1. We are forced to eat food with traces of Estrogen (female hormones)

2. Outrageous commissary prices

3. No proper clothing during harsh weather conditions

4. Depriving us from rehabilitation programs that are known to improve ones ability to be successful in society upon their release

5. Over crowding and resources for the mentally ill



As well as many other minor issues which are also being addressed.



#SantaCruzCountyJail #PeacefulProtest #RaisingAwareness Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 15th, 2019