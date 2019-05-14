



The Embassy Protection Collective is calling on all peace and social justice organizations and people from all over the United States to join together next Saturday, May 18, for a massive mobilization in Washington D.C. at the Venezuelan Embassy.



Right-wing and fascist thugs have laid siege to the Venezuelan Embassy. The electricity has been cut off. The water has been cut off and people attempting to bring food were violently attacked and arrested. The Secret Service and the D.C. Police Department, under orders of the Trump Administration, have created a humanitarian crisis in the heart of Washington D.C. at a diplomatic compound that is protected by the Vienna Convention.



Momentum is building all over the country in defense of the Embassy Protection Collective and in opposition to the Trump Administration's lawless attempt to seize Venezuela's Embassy.



Peace activists have been residing inside the Venezuelan Embassy, since mid-April to protect it from takeover by the Trump Administration as part of the U.S. orchestrated coup, they are there as the invited guests of the owner of the building, the Venezuelan government. Organized by CODEPINK, Popular Resistance and ANSWER Coalition, they formed the Embassy Protection Collective. They are demanding that the electricity and water be turned back on, and that food and medicines be allowed inside.



The San Francisco march and rally endorsers include: ANSWER Coalition – Act Now to Stop War & End Racism, Code Pink-Women for Peace, Task Force on the Americas, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Party for Socialism & Liberation, Campaign to End US and Canada Sanctions against Venezuela, Bay Area CISPES, QUIT, San Francisco Peace & Freedom Party. (List in formation - to endorse send to



Share the Facebook event: Rally and march in solidarity with the National Mobilization in D.C.The Embassy Protection Collective is calling on all peace and social justice organizations and people from all over the United States to join together next Saturday, May 18, for a massive mobilization in Washington D.C. at the Venezuelan Embassy.Right-wing and fascist thugs have laid siege to the Venezuelan Embassy. The electricity has been cut off. The water has been cut off and people attempting to bring food were violently attacked and arrested. The Secret Service and the D.C. Police Department, under orders of the Trump Administration, have created a humanitarian crisis in the heart of Washington D.C. at a diplomatic compound that is protected by the Vienna Convention.Momentum is building all over the country in defense of the Embassy Protection Collective and in opposition to the Trump Administration's lawless attempt to seize Venezuela's Embassy.Peace activists have been residing inside the Venezuelan Embassy, since mid-April to protect it from takeover by the Trump Administration as part of the U.S. orchestrated coup, they are there as the invited guests of the owner of the building, the Venezuelan government. Organized by CODEPINK, Popular Resistance and ANSWER Coalition, they formed the Embassy Protection Collective. They are demanding that the electricity and water be turned back on, and that food and medicines be allowed inside.The San Francisco march and rally endorsers include: ANSWER Coalition – Act Now to Stop War & End Racism, Code Pink-Women for Peace, Task Force on the Americas, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, Party for Socialism & Liberation, Campaign to End US and Canada Sanctions against Venezuela, Bay Area CISPES, QUIT, San Francisco Peace & Freedom Party. (List in formation - to endorse send to answer [at] answersf.org Share the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1058470114543823/ Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 14th, 2019 1:53 PM