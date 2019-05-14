From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Who's Selling Whom? A's Stadium & The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland by Labor Video Project

Tuesday May 14th, 2019 10:40 AM Maritime workers, supporters of the A's, union officials and Dave Kaval, the manager of the A's spoke at the Oakland Port Board of Directors meeting on May 13, 2019 about the proposal to build an A's stadium on the Howard Terminal at the Port and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos. The Alameda Central Labor Council and the Alameda Build and Constructions Trades Council supported the stadium on Port land despite unanimous opposition by maritime unions. They are also supporting 4,000 million dollar condos on Port land which has been pushed by John Fisher, the owner of the GAP and the A's. He also controls the KIPP and Rocketship Charter school chain which is busting unions in Oakland, California and nationally.



The ILWU other maritime unions and shipping companies opposed turning over the Howard Terminal in the port for the development of the A's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos.



The Alameda Labor Council, Unite HERE 2850 and the Alameda Building Trades Council were supporting the stadium. Adreus Kluver who is the Executive Secretary of the Alameda County Building Trades Council is also First Vice Chair of the Port Of Oakland Board of Directors.



Also, Alameda Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Liz Ortega spoke in favor of building the stadium at Howard Terminal despite the opposition of the ILWU and all maritime unions.

The A's also provided a free lunch for their supporters to attend the hearing on the new stadium.



“Oakland’s working people want to see job creation and community-strengthening projects happen right here at home,” said Alameda Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Liz Ortega. “The Howard Terminal ballpark for the A’s is a win for working people, and our families. With this agreement, we’re standing on third base with no outs. But we’re not home yet. We will continue to work with the A's to reach a community benefits agreement to ensure we all cross-home plate together.”



Dave Kaval, the manager of the A's is also on the Board of Directors of the Rocketship Charter school chain. The A's are owned by John Fisher, owner of the GAP and his family controls the KIPP and Rocketship Charter School chain.



Following the hearing, the board voted unanimously to support the agreement with the A's to develop a stadium on Port property.

Previously the A's tried to obtain land at Laney Community College but this was rejected.



Additional media:

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19

https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's

https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s

Andreas Cluver

https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference

https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Sara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/_inof_Hh5Bo

This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal

https://youtu.be/Y_WQNoEj1cY

On May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public Education

https://youtu.be/uZB-hG5hw0c

On May Day, Canadian Native American ILWU 500 Unionist Joeen Karen Speaks In Oakland For Solidarity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jkz62YiRiE

ILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In Oakland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMd_NFNRtjU

A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU

Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org ILWU longshore workers, A's supporters and A's President Dave Kava and other trade unionists on May 13, 2019, discussed the issue of the development of a new A's stadium on the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.The ILWU other maritime unions and shipping companies opposed turning over the Howard Terminal in the port for the development of the A's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos.The Alameda Labor Council, Unite HERE 2850 and the Alameda Building Trades Council were supporting the stadium. Adreus Kluver who is the Executive Secretary of the Alameda County Building Trades Council is also First Vice Chair of the Port Of Oakland Board of Directors.Also, Alameda Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Liz Ortega spoke in favor of building the stadium at Howard Terminal despite the opposition of the ILWU and all maritime unions.The A's also provided a free lunch for their supporters to attend the hearing on the new stadium.“Oakland’s working people want to see job creation and community-strengthening projects happen right here at home,” said Alameda Labor Council Executive Secretary-Treasurer Liz Ortega. “The Howard Terminal ballpark for the A’s is a win for working people, and our families. With this agreement, we’re standing on third base with no outs. But we’re not home yet. We will continue to work with the A's to reach a community benefits agreement to ensure we all cross-home plate together.”Dave Kaval, the manager of the A's is also on the Board of Directors of the Rocketship Charter school chain. The A's are owned by John Fisher, owner of the GAP and his family controls the KIPP and Rocketship Charter School chain.Following the hearing, the board voted unanimously to support the agreement with the A's to develop a stadium on Port property.Previously the A's tried to obtain land at Laney Community College but this was rejected.Additional media:"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard TerminalMaritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A'sAndreas CluverMaritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press ConferenceSara Nelson AFA CWA President At May Day Oakland Howard TerminalThis Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard TerminalOn May Day 2019 OEA Pres Keith Brown On The Stadium, Port, ILWU & Public EducationOn May Day, Canadian Native American ILWU 500 Unionist Joeen Karen Speaks In Oakland For SolidarityILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In OaklandA's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak OutLaney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College LandProduction of Labor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7...

The A's manager Dave Kaval who is also on the Board Of Directors of the Rocketship Charter School chain spoke at the board about his plan for a new stadium and housing on the Port of Oakland land.

Retired carpenter and union official John Reinman protested the plan to gentrify the port with million dollar condos. He also talked about the role of Oakland Port First Vice President Andreas Cluver who is also Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda County Building Trades.

ILWU Local 34 president Keith Shanklin talked about the effect of gentrification.

Liz Ortega, the executive director of the Alameda Central Labor Council backed billionaire and A's owner John Fisher's plan to build a stadium on the working port land at Howard Terminal and also 4,000 million dollar condos. “The Howard Terminal ballpark for the A’s is a win for working people, and our families. With this agreement, we’re standing on third base with no outs. But we’re not home yet. We will continue to work with the A's to reach a community benefits agreement to ensure we all cross-home plate together.”

Oakland A's Manager provided Free Food for supporters of his plan to build a new stadium on Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.

Andreas Cluver, who is the executive director of the Alameda Building and Construction Trades Council and is First Vice President of the Port of Oakland Board of Directors appointed by Oakland mayor Libby Shaff. He supported the stadium on port land despite unanimous opposition by maritime labor. 50% of all construction in the City of Oakland is being built non-union. He was also formerly with the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center as a Program Director for Southern Africa. The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center is funded by the National Endowment For Democracy NED which has worked with the CIA around the world.