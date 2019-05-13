top
Refuse to Accept a Fascist America
Date Tuesday May 14
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
Sports Basement, 1590 Bryant Street, San Francisco
History is full of examples where people who had right on their side fought against tremendous odds and were victorious. And it is also full of examples of people passively hoping to wait it out, only to get swallowed up by a horror beyond what they ever imagined.

"We know where this is heading," posted Bobcat Cole in response to Donald Trump's contempt for migrants. "Remember back when people asked what you would have done if you were a German living under Nazi rule? Exactly what most people in this country are doing, jack shit as they go about their daily lives, looking the other way."

It's up to us, says Scott Ellner. "We can sit around and wait for someone else to save us or we can help save ourselves."

While people are arguing for impeachment, the decisive factor is whether or not a critical mass takes to the streets to stop this regime. The point needs to be brought home that no one’s vision of a positive future for humanity will be possible while this regime remains in power. The hour is getting late, and waiting until 2020 while this regime consolidates power is unconscionable. Sustained, nonviolent protests must be organized and launched at the soonest possible time.

We must aim to create a political situation where the Trump/Pence regime's program is repudiated, where Trump himself is driven from office, and where the whole direction he has been taking society is reversed. We, in our millions, must and can take responsibility to change the course of history.

Join us!
unnamed.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4402633134...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 13th, 2019 11:03 AM
