The 6th Annual Sonoma County VegFest is the North Bay's wildly popular celebration of compassionate, healthy and environmentally responsible living. We feature dozens of local and bay area vendors, three rooms of inspiring speakers plus an outdoor stage, professional cooking demonstrations, an exciting food court, lots of free samples, and an awesome kids room for family education and fun.Get ready for festival fun with a dab of education and a whole lot of inspiration!Tickets are only $5 and all the proceeds go to the non-profit Compassionate LivingFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2248405841903419/ Tickets: https://compassionate-living.networkforgood.com/events/13075-sonoma-county-vegfest-2019 For more event information: http://www.SoCoVegFest.org

