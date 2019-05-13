top
Sonoma County VegFest
Date Saturday August 03
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorHope Bohanec
Emailhope [at] socoveg.org
Phone707-540-1760
Luther Burbank Center
50 Mark West Spring Rd.
Santa Rosa, CA.
The 6th Annual Sonoma County VegFest is the North Bay's wildly popular celebration of compassionate, healthy and environmentally responsible living. We feature dozens of local and bay area vendors, three rooms of inspiring speakers plus an outdoor stage, professional cooking demonstrations, an exciting food court, lots of free samples, and an awesome kids room for family education and fun.
Get ready for festival fun with a dab of education and a whole lot of inspiration!

Tickets are only $5 and all the proceeds go to the non-profit Compassionate Living

http://www.SoCoVegFest.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2248405841903419/

Tickets: https://compassionate-living.networkforgood.com/events/13075-sonoma-county-vegfest-2019
For more event information: http://www.SoCoVegFest.org

Added to the calendar on Monday May 13th, 2019 10:06 AM
