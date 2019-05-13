From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Sonoma County VegFest
|Date
|Saturday August 03
|Time
|10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Hope Bohanec
|hope [at] socoveg.org
|Phone
|707-540-1760
|Location Details
|
Luther Burbank Center
50 Mark West Spring Rd.
Santa Rosa, CA.
|
The 6th Annual Sonoma County VegFest is the North Bay's wildly popular celebration of compassionate, healthy and environmentally responsible living. We feature dozens of local and bay area vendors, three rooms of inspiring speakers plus an outdoor stage, professional cooking demonstrations, an exciting food court, lots of free samples, and an awesome kids room for family education and fun.
Get ready for festival fun with a dab of education and a whole lot of inspiration!
Tickets are only $5 and all the proceeds go to the non-profit Compassionate Living
http://www.SoCoVegFest.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2248405841903419/
Tickets: https://compassionate-living.networkforgood.com/events/13075-sonoma-county-vegfest-2019
For more event information: http://www.SoCoVegFest.org
Added to the calendar on Monday May 13th, 2019 10:06 AM
