He’s Back! Filth Elder John Waters Presents His New Book Mr. Know-It-All
Date Thursday May 30
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
McRoskey Mattress Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102

No one knows more about everything—especially everything rude, clever, and offensively compelling—than John Waters. And now he's written a new book Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder. The man in the pencil-thin mustache, auteur of the transgressive movie classics Pink Flamingos, Polyester, the original Hairspray, Cry-Baby, and A Dirty Shame, is one of the world’s great sophisticates, and in Mr. Know-It-All he serves it up raw: how to fail upward in Hollywood; how to develop musical taste from Nervous Norvus to Maria Callas; how to build a home so ugly and trendy that no one but you would dare live in it; more important, how to tell someone you love them without emotional risk; and yes, how to cheat death itself. Through it all, Waters swears by one undeniable truth: “Whatever you might have heard, there is absolutely no downside to being famous. None at all.”

Tickets $10 or Free with Purchase of the Book from
The Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., SF
Advance Sales at The Green Arcade starting May 10.

Doors open at 6:15pm and the event begins at 7pm on May 30.

Hosted by the McRoskey Mattress Company.
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 12th, 2019 6:33 PM
