Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / QueerView other events for the week of 5/30/2019
|He’s Back! Filth Elder John Waters Presents His New Book Mr. Know-It-All
|Date
|Thursday May 30
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|The Green Arcade
|patrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
|Phone
|415-431-6800
|Location Details
|
McRoskey Mattress Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
No one knows more about everything—especially everything rude, clever, and offensively compelling—than John Waters. And now he's written a new book Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder. The man in the pencil-thin mustache, auteur of the transgressive movie classics Pink Flamingos, Polyester, the original Hairspray, Cry-Baby, and A Dirty Shame, is one of the world’s great sophisticates, and in Mr. Know-It-All he serves it up raw: how to fail upward in Hollywood; how to develop musical taste from Nervous Norvus to Maria Callas; how to build a home so ugly and trendy that no one but you would dare live in it; more important, how to tell someone you love them without emotional risk; and yes, how to cheat death itself. Through it all, Waters swears by one undeniable truth: “Whatever you might have heard, there is absolutely no downside to being famous. None at all.”
Tickets $10 or Free with Purchase of the Book from
The Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., SF
Advance Sales at The Green Arcade starting May 10.
Doors open at 6:15pm and the event begins at 7pm on May 30.
Hosted by the McRoskey Mattress Company.
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 12th, 2019 6:33 PM
