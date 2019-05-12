No one knows more about everything—especially everything rude, clever, and offensively compelling—than John Waters. And now he's written a new book Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder. The man in the pencil-thin mustache, auteur of the transgressive movie classics Pink Flamingos, Polyester, the original Hairspray, Cry-Baby, and A Dirty Shame, is one of the world’s great sophisticates, and in Mr. Know-It-All he serves it up raw: how to fail upward in Hollywood; how to develop musical taste from Nervous Norvus to Maria Callas; how to build a home so ugly and trendy that no one but you would dare live in it; more important, how to tell someone you love them without emotional risk; and yes, how to cheat death itself. Through it all, Waters swears by one undeniable truth: “Whatever you might have heard, there is absolutely no downside to being famous. None at all.”



Tickets $10 or Free with Purchase of the Book from

The Green Arcade, 1680 Market St., SF

Advance Sales at The Green Arcade starting May 10.



Doors open at 6:15pm and the event begins at 7pm on May 30.



Hosted by the McRoskey Mattress Company. For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 12th, 2019 6:33 PM