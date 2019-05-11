Trump's Oil Drilling Plan Includes Locations in the Santa Cruz Mountains by Alex Darocy

Saturday May 11th, 2019 1:26 PM

A variety of wooded areas in the Santa Cruz Mountains have been included in the Trump administration's latest plan for new oil drilling on public lands in California. On May 9, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management released the Environmental Impact Statement for the plan to open up oil and gas leasing and development in 725,500 acres of public lands and mineral estates in the Central Coast and the Bay Area. Included in the EIS is what is described as "12.55 acres of public land in the Ramsey Gulch area" in Corralitos, which is near the recently protected Byrne-Milliron Forest. Another location included in the EIS is identified as "40 acres of public land in the Butano Creek area." While there are no active oil and gas fields operating in Santa Cruz County, there are existing oil wells located throughout the entire area. For years environmentalists have shared concerns that wells historically located in Santa Cruz not previously considered viable might still be of interest to those hoping to experiment with fracking and other contemporary extreme oil extraction techniques.