Please join Vallejo For Racial Justice, Anti Police-Terror Project, the family of Angel Ramos, the family of Ronell "Catdaddy" Foster, the family of Willie McCoy and Deyana Jenkins, Adrian Burrell, the family of Carlos Yescas, Justice Teams Network, Attorneys from the Law Office of John Burris, Mothers Fight Back #Justice4Sahleem, Families United 4 Justice - California, March For Our Lives, & Move On for a press conference and rally for families of Vallejo police violence before the Vallejo city council meeting.

Added to the calendar on Friday May 10th, 2019 5:09 PM