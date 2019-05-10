From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Vallejo Press Conference & Rally For Justice
|Tuesday May 14
|5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
|Protest
|Vallejo For Racial Justice
|Vallejo City Hall 555 Santa Clara St Vallejo, CA.
Please join Vallejo For Racial Justice, Anti Police-Terror Project, the family of Angel Ramos, the family of Ronell "Catdaddy" Foster, the family of Willie McCoy and Deyana Jenkins, Adrian Burrell, the family of Carlos Yescas, Justice Teams Network, Attorneys from the Law Office of John Burris, Mothers Fight Back #Justice4Sahleem, Families United 4 Justice - California, March For Our Lives, & Move On for a press conference and rally for families of Vallejo police violence before the Vallejo city council meeting.
