Cuba's Democracy
Date Saturday May 18
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace and Justice Center
Emailmontereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Phone831-899-7322
Location Details
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Boulevard
Seaside, CA 93955
A Talk by Sharat G. Lin

Sharat G. Lin traveled to Cuba in February 2019 and observed a Constitutional Referendum and a grassroots political process.

Cuba is always described as a "dictatorship" by the mainstream media and the U.S. government, thus providing a pretext for the economic blockade and talk about regime change. But Dr. Lin found a remarkable democratic process in the recent Constitutional Referendum in Cuba and months of nationwide discussions involving millions of voters.

Free and open to the public

Co-sponsored by Monterey Peace & Justice Center, Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch.
For more event information: https://peacecentral.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 8:34 PM
