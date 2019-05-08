From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Cuba's Democracy
|Saturday May 18
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Monterey Peace and Justice Center
|montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
|831-899-7322
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Boulevard
Seaside, CA 93955
A Talk by Sharat G. Lin
Sharat G. Lin traveled to Cuba in February 2019 and observed a Constitutional Referendum and a grassroots political process.
Cuba is always described as a "dictatorship" by the mainstream media and the U.S. government, thus providing a pretext for the economic blockade and talk about regime change. But Dr. Lin found a remarkable democratic process in the recent Constitutional Referendum in Cuba and months of nationwide discussions involving millions of voters.
Free and open to the public
Co-sponsored by Monterey Peace & Justice Center, Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, and Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch.
For more event information: https://peacecentral.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 8:34 PM
