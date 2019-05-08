A Talk by Sharat G. Lin



Sharat G. Lin traveled to Cuba in February 2019 and observed a Constitutional Referendum and a grassroots political process.



Cuba is always described as a "dictatorship" by the mainstream media and the U.S. government, thus providing a pretext for the economic blockade and talk about regime change. But Dr. Lin found a remarkable democratic process in the recent Constitutional Referendum in Cuba and months of nationwide discussions involving millions of voters.



