Animal rights activists free 9,000 pheasants and vow to ‘dismantle the shooting industry’ by Animal Liberation Press Office

Wednesday May 8th, 2019 8:24 PM

Over 9,000 pheasants were freed by animal rights activists from a farm in Suffolk as part of their campaign to “dismantle the shooting industry, farm by farm, shoot by shoot”. Suffolk Police confirmed they were investigating the incident at Heath Hatcheries in Mildenhall that happened on the night of Friday, April 19. They said a number of unknown persons cut the fence to access the property, and then broke into the cages “allowing thousands of breeding stock pheasants to escape.”