From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers
Drivers United Will Never Be Defeated! Uber/Lyft Global Day of Action in San Francisco
Hundreds of UBER/Lyft drivers and their supporters joined a global day of protest at the headquarters of UBER in San Francisco on May 8, 2019. Drivers said they are being driven to slave labor conditions while an IPO will make more billionaires from their labor.
On a global day of action against UBER and Lyft on May 8, 2019, hundreds of drivers in San Francisco rallied at the headquarters of UBER on Market St days before an IPO valued at $90 billion will take place. They discussed the massive exploitation and continuing wage cuts driving their living conditions down and making them virtually slave laborers. Drivers are also spending 60 & 70 hours on the road threatening their health and safety and that of the public.
Additional media:
UBER BLOWBACK With Steve Hill
https://youtu.be/zelf-dNGS5s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=247s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another
For more information
http://www.GiGsUp.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Additional media:
UBER BLOWBACK With Steve Hill
https://youtu.be/zelf-dNGS5s
UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=247s
UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s
UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s
UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s
SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft
UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s
Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another
For more information
http://www.GiGsUp.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Can You Hear Us
A driver in front of UBER is angry about how drivers are being exploited and ripped off by both UBER and Lyft
Drivers said that they face coercion by UBER and Lyft that is driving them into poverty and with no control of their conditions.
Chalk sign in front of UBER
Drivers said that they are not making living wages while the owners are making billions on an IPO
An UBER driver talked about how UBER has driven him into working for $6 an hour by unilaterally cutting wages and forcing him and others into slave like conditions.
A driver protested the conditions that their kids are in as a result of the exploitive conditions imposed by UBER and Lyft
Drivers are growing increasingly angry about the brutal capitalist exploitation the tech billionaires an speculators are using to increase the value of the IPO.
Drivers took off for 12 hours to protest the attack on their living conditions and lack of benefits in the gig economy
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network