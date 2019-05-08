From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Drivers United Will Never Be Defeated! Uber/Lyft Global Day of Action in San Francisco by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 8th, 2019 7:40 PM Hundreds of UBER/Lyft drivers and their supporters joined a global day of protest at the headquarters of UBER in San Francisco on May 8, 2019. Drivers said they are being driven to slave labor conditions while an IPO will make more billionaires from their labor.



UBER BLOWBACK With Steve Hill

UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco

UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF

UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors

UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill

SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And Deregulation

Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT

UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar

Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another

Production of Labor Video Project

A driver in front of UBER is angry about how drivers are being exploited and ripped off by both UBER and Lyft

Drivers said that they face coercion by UBER and Lyft that is driving them into poverty and with no control of their conditions.

Chalk sign in front of UBER

Drivers said that they are not making living wages while the owners are making billions on an IPO

An UBER driver talked about how UBER has driven him into working for $6 an hour by unilaterally cutting wages and forcing him and others into slave like conditions.

A driver protested the conditions that their kids are in as a result of the exploitive conditions imposed by UBER and Lyft

Drivers are growing increasingly angry about the brutal capitalist exploitation the tech billionaires an speculators are using to increase the value of the IPO.

Drivers took off for 12 hours to protest the attack on their living conditions and lack of benefits in the gig economy