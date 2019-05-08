top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | International | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
Photos from May Day 2019 in Oakland
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies
Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
Thousands rallied and marched in Oakland to mark International Workers Day 2019. ILWU Local 10 shut down the port for the day, as is a local May Day tradition.
sm_sfbayresistance-mayday-01.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by SF Bay Resistance: Rally at the edge of the Port of Oakland, Market and Embarcadero.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Trent Willis ILWU: Nothing moves in this country without our labor
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-02.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§ILWU drill team leading march to Port Commission at 530 Water Street
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-03.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§March Signs: Injury to One Is an Injury to All; Uber/Lyft Stop Abusing Workers/Cities
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-04.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Stop Police Terror
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-05.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§At the Oakland Port Commission. Money for schools not stadiums!
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-06.jpg
original image (1170x836)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Solidarity from the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions in Gaza
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_aroc-mayday-01.jpg
original image (1344x1070)
Statement of solidarity from the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions in Gaza with the port workers in Oakland on this year's international workers day building on the solidarity from the successful #BlockTheBoat campaign in 2014.

Photo by AROC.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Cultural program at Oscar Grant Plaza, Aztec danzas lead into rally
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-07.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Jennifer Varela speaks on the effect of TPS on immigrant communities
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-08.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Third World Resistance
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-09.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Clarence Thomas of the ILWU speaks in front of Oakland City Hall
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-10.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Lining up for afternoon march
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-11.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Rising for a future where all our people have safety, sanctuary, and the collective power
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_causajusta-mayday-01.jpg
original image (896x1199)
Photo by Causa Justa.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§Workers’ rights are human rights. No killer cops, no borders, no jails, no exploitation!
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_asians4blacklives-mayday-01.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo by Asians 4 Black Lives.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
§May with Fight Toxic Prisons. There are 3000 Kurdish hunger strikers in Turkish prisons
by Oakland Sin Fronteras and allies Wednesday May 8th, 2019 6:23 PM
sm_oaklandsinfronteras-mayday-12.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Photo at Lake Merritt rally by Oakland Sin Fronteras.
https://oaklandsinfronteras.wordpress.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code