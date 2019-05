Photo by SF Bay Resistance : Rally at the edge of the Port of Oakland, Market and Embarcadero.

Thousands rallied and marched in Oakland to mark International Workers Day 2019. ILWU Local 10 shut down the port for the day, as is a local May Day tradition.

Statement of solidarity from the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions in Gaza with the port workers in Oakland on this year's international workers day building on the solidarity from the successful #BlockTheBoat campaign in 2014.Photo by AROC