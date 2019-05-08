top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Families Belong Together | Peaceful Action Protest
Date Saturday May 25
Time 11:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRoya Brake & Rebekah Padilla
Location Details
WALNUT CREEK:

- South Side corner of Ygnacio Valley Road and N. Civic Drive

- Iron Horse Trail Bridge above Ygnacio Valley Road (please plan to use effectively large signage in this area)
The U.S. government lost track of some 1,475 immigrant children, perhaps more, who were placed in sponsor homes.

At least 389 migrant children have been separated from their families since a federal judge ruled to stop the practice in June 2018.

Families are still being separated at an alarming rate. Babies and young children continue to be exposed to inhumane conditions.

WE MUST CONTINUE TO BRING AWARENESS OF THIS ISSUE TO OUR COMMUNITIES AND TO MAKE A STAND AGAINST THIS PRACTICE.

Please join us for a PEACEFUL PROTEST on SATURDAY, MAY 25TH, 2019 at the corner of YGNACIO VALLEY ROAD & N. CIVIC DRIVE in WALNUT CREEK, CA.

REMEMBER: Bring your signage and snacks. Water will be provided.

There will also be a limited number of poster boards and markers available to make your own signage.

OUR “STATIONS”:

- South Side corner of Ygnacio Valley Road and N. Civic Drive

- Iron Horse Trail Bridge above Ygnacio Valley Road (please plan to use effectively large signage in this area)

THE “MESSAGE”:

Human rights is a non-partisan issue. You are welcome to bring your own signage, but please, refrain from hate-fueled messages, derogatory phrases, and foul language. Please find a balance between bringing positivity and awareness to our table.

THE “RULES”:

- Be Civil
- Be Safe
- Be Present

Feel free to share with your friends, families, and communities at large!

https://act.indivisible.org/event/attend-local-actions/140685
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3192485754...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 12:10 PM
§Flyer
by Roya Brake & Rebekah Padilla Wednesday May 8th, 2019 12:10 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3192485754...
