Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
|"Soar, Torian, Soar" plus Q&A with Filmmakers
|Date
|Sunday June 09
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Maya Media
|Location Details
|SF DocFest @ Roxie Theater 3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
|
Audrey Candy Corn is an Oakland mother, trying to raise her sons and struggle with poverty after the murder of her eldest son, Torian. In this raw documentary, she and San Francisco filmmaker/activist Peter Menchini pull no punches in showing her daily struggles. Meet the filmmakers at SF DocFest.
It takes a community to heal. Ashè.
For more event information: https://bit.ly/2WCrayU
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 11:20 AM
§trailer: Soar, Torian, Soar (2019)
A new documentary by Audrey Candy Corn and Peter Menchini.
