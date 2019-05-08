top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 5/17/2019
Film Showing on Mumia Abu-Jamal "Long Distance Revolutionary"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 17
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
The film focuses on Mumia’s career as a prolific writer and journalist from the depths of prison. It chronicles his life and work as a journalist, writer, and philosopher – a public intellectual who has spent thirty years in a Penn. prison, twenty-­‐nine of them in solitary confinement on death row. The film tracks Mumia’s early work in journalism as a writer for the Black Panther newspaper (at age 15) through his promising and emerging career as a reporter for National Public Radio. After Mumia is convicted for the murder of Philadelphia patrolman Daniel Faulkner, the story then exposes Mumia’s battles with the American judicial system (prisons and courts) to continue his journalism and radio broadcasts from behind bars – a battle he continues to wage to this very day. The film evolves into an exploration of his impact on social and political discourse both in the United States and around the world. (2012, 120 min.)

Watch the film trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtypRbFwBVk&feature=youtu.be

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/281533112731970/


sm_mumiafb.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 10:16 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code