From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 5/17/2019
|Film Showing on Mumia Abu-Jamal "Long Distance Revolutionary"
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday May 17
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
|
The film focuses on Mumia’s career as a prolific writer and journalist from the depths of prison. It chronicles his life and work as a journalist, writer, and philosopher – a public intellectual who has spent thirty years in a Penn. prison, twenty-‐nine of them in solitary confinement on death row. The film tracks Mumia’s early work in journalism as a writer for the Black Panther newspaper (at age 15) through his promising and emerging career as a reporter for National Public Radio. After Mumia is convicted for the murder of Philadelphia patrolman Daniel Faulkner, the story then exposes Mumia’s battles with the American judicial system (prisons and courts) to continue his journalism and radio broadcasts from behind bars – a battle he continues to wage to this very day. The film evolves into an exploration of his impact on social and political discourse both in the United States and around the world. (2012, 120 min.)
Watch the film trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtypRbFwBVk&feature=youtu.be
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/281533112731970/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 10:16 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network