The film focuses on Mumia's career as a prolific writer and journalist from the depths of prison. It chronicles his life and work as a journalist, writer, and philosopher – a public intellectual who has spent thirty years in a Penn. prison, twenty-­‐nine of them in solitary confinement on death row. The film tracks Mumia's early work in journalism as a writer for the Black Panther newspaper (at age 15) through his promising and emerging career as a reporter for National Public Radio. After Mumia is convicted for the murder of Philadelphia patrolman Daniel Faulkner, the story then exposes Mumia's battles with the American judicial system (prisons and courts) to continue his journalism and radio broadcasts from behind bars – a battle he continues to wage to this very day. The film evolves into an exploration of his impact on social and political discourse both in the United States and around the world. (2012, 120 min.)

