This Mother's Day please join us on the Golden Gate Bridge. Bring your mothers and daughters, your sons and fathers, your grandchildren, friends and neighbors to honor our history. We will also carry messages to express our passion for PEACE! MOTHERS SAY NO WAR!



(Scroll down to learn more about the history of Mother’s Day)

1:30pm Rally on SF side after the bridge walk. We will read the names and stories of some of the victims of the cruel U.S. border policies that have separated families.





Mike Check Reading of Julia's MOTHER'S DAY PROCLAMATION

Bring your children, your mothers, friends, relatives and your LOVE! Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 8th, 2019 8:43 AM