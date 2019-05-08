From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|CODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge WALK for PEACE
|Date
|Sunday May 12
|Time
|11:45 AM - 2:15 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Toby Blome
|Location Details
|
BE GREEN AND CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
Parking available on all 4 "corners", just remember to take the last exit on hwy 101 as you approach the bridge, or the first exit after you leave the bridge.
11:45 am: Gather at the SF or Marin end of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Noon: Walk on the eastern walkway from the north or south ends to converge in the middle for World Peace. Then march to the SF side for rally.
|
This Mother's Day please join us on the Golden Gate Bridge. Bring your mothers and daughters, your sons and fathers, your grandchildren, friends and neighbors to honor our history. We will also carry messages to express our passion for PEACE! MOTHERS SAY NO WAR!
(Scroll down to learn more about the history of Mother’s Day)
1:30pm Rally on SF side after the bridge walk. We will read the names and stories of some of the victims of the cruel U.S. border policies that have separated families.
Mike Check Reading of Julia's MOTHER'S DAY PROCLAMATION
Bring your children, your mothers, friends, relatives and your LOVE!
