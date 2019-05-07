‘Climate Strike’ Students Demand Fossil Fuel Divestment from CalSTRS by Dan Bacher

“When you become a teacher, you sign up to not only care for children, but to educate the future leaders of society,” said 12 year-old Samantha of Youth vs Apocalypse. “To find out that the people I have spent most of my life with are funding to pour toxins into my future is a real slap to the face. It’s a message telling the youth that you don’t really care for our future, and it contradicts exactly what a teacher is.”

