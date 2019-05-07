From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Ross Camp Santa Cruz Tuesday 5-7-2019
Today with only a couple camp residents now in the area. Heavy equipment is being brought in and the police have closed off the area, including the footbridge!
This reporter was forced to move from the same immediate area, though the Santa Cruz Police Rangers selectively allowed other reporters to photograph and video from within the immediate area! This will be my 4th and most likely my last post regarding the Ross Camp. Many of the Ross Camp residents are now out and around in the neighborhoods!
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.