top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Ross Camp Santa Cruz Tuesday 5-7-2019
by AutumnSun
Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
Today with only a couple camp residents now in the area. Heavy equipment is being brought in and the police have closed off the area, including the footbridge!
sm_125.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
This reporter was forced to move from the same immediate area, though the Santa Cruz Police Rangers selectively allowed other reporters to photograph and video from within the immediate area! This will be my 4th and most likely my last post regarding the Ross Camp. Many of the Ross Camp residents are now out and around in the neighborhoods!
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_126.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_127.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_129.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_130.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_135.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_144.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_153.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_154.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_156.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_160.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_169.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_176.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_181.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_185.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_188.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_189.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_191.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_195.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM
sm_199.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Anti-homeless hate mongers exaggerated Ross Camp messJohn Cohen-ColbyTuesday May 7th, 2019 11:30 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code