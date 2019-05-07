Ross Camp Santa Cruz Tuesday 5-7-2019 by AutumnSun

Tuesday May 7th, 2019 8:03 PM

Today with only a couple camp residents now in the area. Heavy equipment is being brought in and the police have closed off the area, including the footbridge!

This reporter was forced to move from the same immediate area, though the Santa Cruz Police Rangers selectively allowed other reporters to photograph and video from within the immediate area! This will be my 4th and most likely my last post regarding the Ross Camp. Many of the Ross Camp residents are now out and around in the neighborhoods!

