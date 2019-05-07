top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 5/ 8/2019
Farmers Market Lot Garage Vote
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 08
Time 10:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCampaign for Sustainable Transportation
Location Details
Council Chambers, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz, California
Please speak up at 10:15am at the City Council Chambers to tell the Council not to fund the garage on the Farmers Market lot.

If you can’t come, please email: citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com

Sample letter:

Dear Councilmembers:

Please add my name to those who support the "win-win" strategies listed below. They will result in a WIN for the Farmers Market, a WIN for the Library and a WIN for Affordable Housing Downtown.

(a) No new parking garage where the Farmers Market meets downtown.
Parking consultant Patrick Siegman studied downtown parking and reported that in spite of anticipated development downtown, no new garage is needed.

(b) Parking funds can help renovate the Downtown Library.
If funding beyond Measure S library funds are needed, additional funds can come from parking revenue.

(c) Offer the Farmers Market permanence at its current location.
In addition, hire a consultant to facilitate a process to design the space as a Town Commons.

(d) Use parking funds to build affordable housing.

Not building the garage will save the City's parking fund $87 million over a 30-year period. Parking revenue can be used to leverage state and federal funding for housing that is truly affordable to workers downtown. Possible locations include the Calvary Church parking lot, city parking lots on Front Street and city properties adjacent to the METRO Center.
parking_garage.jpg
For more event information: http://sustainabletransportationsc.org/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 7th, 2019 6:36 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code