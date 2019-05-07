From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 08
|Time
|10:15 AM - 10:15 AM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
|Location Details
|Council Chambers, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz, California
|
Please speak up at 10:15am at the City Council Chambers to tell the Council not to fund the garage on the Farmers Market lot.
If you can’t come, please email: citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com
Sample letter:
Dear Councilmembers:
Please add my name to those who support the "win-win" strategies listed below. They will result in a WIN for the Farmers Market, a WIN for the Library and a WIN for Affordable Housing Downtown.
(a) No new parking garage where the Farmers Market meets downtown.
Parking consultant Patrick Siegman studied downtown parking and reported that in spite of anticipated development downtown, no new garage is needed.
(b) Parking funds can help renovate the Downtown Library.
If funding beyond Measure S library funds are needed, additional funds can come from parking revenue.
(c) Offer the Farmers Market permanence at its current location.
In addition, hire a consultant to facilitate a process to design the space as a Town Commons.
(d) Use parking funds to build affordable housing.
Not building the garage will save the City's parking fund $87 million over a 30-year period. Parking revenue can be used to leverage state and federal funding for housing that is truly affordable to workers downtown. Possible locations include the Calvary Church parking lot, city parking lots on Front Street and city properties adjacent to the METRO Center.
For more event information: http://sustainabletransportationsc.org/
