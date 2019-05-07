10:15 AM - 10:15 AM





If you can’t come, please email:



Sample letter:



Dear Councilmembers:



Please add my name to those who support the "win-win" strategies listed below. They will result in a WIN for the Farmers Market, a WIN for the Library and a WIN for Affordable Housing Downtown.



(a) No new parking garage where the Farmers Market meets downtown.

Parking consultant Patrick Siegman studied downtown parking and reported that in spite of anticipated development downtown, no new garage is needed.



(b) Parking funds can help renovate the Downtown Library.

If funding beyond Measure S library funds are needed, additional funds can come from parking revenue.



(c) Offer the Farmers Market permanence at its current location.

In addition, hire a consultant to facilitate a process to design the space as a Town Commons.



(d) Use parking funds to build affordable housing.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 7th, 2019 6:36 PM