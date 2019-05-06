top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Drug War
The People’s Dispensary Fresno Cannabis Town Hall
by Peter Maiden
Monday May 6th, 2019 11:41 PM
The Cannabis Town Hall was held at the First Congregational Church in Fresno on May 6, offering perspectives on jobs in the marijuana business, especially for people of color whose communities bore the brunt of the Drug War and who have trouble finding a living wage.
sm_nd5_9664.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Marijuana regulations and the disbursement of portions of tax revenue are still being worked out by the Mayor and the City Council in Fresno. California’s Proposition 64, which legalized recreational marijuana, gives broad leeway to cities to regulate its sale. There are currently no legal recreational marijuana stores within the city limits.

Fresno City Councilman Miguel Arias took questions at the Town Hall. He said the cannabis business would bring revenue to the city currently estimated at $8 million a year. Ninety percent of that is slated to fund police and fire services, and ten percent goes back to the community. Arias said he thinks the community share should be fifty percent.

Arias described the regulation of cannabis to be akin to that of gambling, alcohol and adult bookstores. Appearing later, panelist Lanese Martin took issue with that. “I see it as a business like a paper store, or an ice cream shop.” Panelist Dejanae Evins said, “I look around, and I don’t see black and brown businesses, but cannabis can [make that happen].”

The issues that were discussed included the situation of immigrants in the industry (because of federal laws, if they work handling weed they can be deported), and the unionization of marijuana work (the Teamsters are getting involved).

Members of the People’s Dispensary donate ten percent of their profits into community projects, in addition to the amount of their taxes that go there, according to Christine de la Rosa, the People’s Dispensary’s CEO. She was especially encouraging to people wanting to get involved in ancillary businesses related to Cannabis, such as transportation, security, research, etc.

There was agreement that people working towards progressive marijuana business development for people of color should be “in the room” with policymakers.
§City Councilman Miguel Arias was questioned at the Town Hall
by Peter Maiden Monday May 6th, 2019 11:41 PM
sm_nd5_9625.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§A panel L to R: Dejanae Evins, Lanese Martin, Christine de la Rosa.
by Peter Maiden Monday May 6th, 2019 11:41 PM
sm_nd5_9698.jpg
original image (1296x864)
§Peter MacDonald made a comment
by Peter Maiden Monday May 6th, 2019 11:41 PM
sm_nd5_9714.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code