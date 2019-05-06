On May 7, Libby Schaaf will be presenting her new city budget to the Oakland City Council.



Nearly 50% of the proposed city budget is allotted to the corrupt and dysfunctional Oakland Police Department.



OPD is not making our communities stronger. We demand a budget that reduces the police force and redirects those millions of dollars to fund the actual needs of Oakland's communities, such as housing affordability, infrastructure, economic development, education, and youth programs.



Show up at City Hall on May 7th to support a People's Budget that defunds OPD and invests in community!



What: Let Schaaf and City Council Know it's Time to Defund OPD!

When: Tuesday, May 7 at 4 PM

Where: Oakland City Council, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Rm 201, Oakland, CA 94612



*Make sure to sign up to speak on Item 6 to Defund OPD for a People's Budget!



Then stick around for a rally and the rest of the City Council meeting to support a People's Budget!



We will be demanding a People's Budget that divests from OPD and reinvests in:



• Housing for all

• Economic development and worker justice

• Public safety / Fire prevention / Environmental protection

• Infrastructure

• Civics, art, culture, race equity, and preservation.

• Immigration justice & protection

• Parks & recreation

• Head Start, maintaining funding levels during lawsuit about Measure AA

• Health & AIDs



In addition to Libby unveiling her proposed Oakland Budget, City Council members will be introducing a resolution in support of our statewide bill, AB 392, the California Act to Save Lives, re: police use of force.



We urge folks to sign up for public comment in support of a People's Budget and in support of the resolution supporting the California Act to Save Lives.



No more spending on displacement and criminalization! We demand investment in good jobs, housing for all, public services, equity, and culture! For more event information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org

