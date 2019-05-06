top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
View other events for the week of 5/ 7/2019
Defund OPD and Invest in Community
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 07
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAPTP
Location Details
Oakland City Council
1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Rm 201
Oakland, CA 94612
On May 7, Libby Schaaf will be presenting her new city budget to the Oakland City Council.

Nearly 50% of the proposed city budget is allotted to the corrupt and dysfunctional Oakland Police Department.

OPD is not making our communities stronger. We demand a budget that reduces the police force and redirects those millions of dollars to fund the actual needs of Oakland's communities, such as housing affordability, infrastructure, economic development, education, and youth programs.

Show up at City Hall on May 7th to support a People's Budget that defunds OPD and invests in community!

What: Let Schaaf and City Council Know it's Time to Defund OPD!
When: Tuesday, May 7 at 4 PM
Where: Oakland City Council, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Rm 201, Oakland, CA 94612

*Make sure to sign up to speak on Item 6 to Defund OPD for a People's Budget!

Then stick around for a rally and the rest of the City Council meeting to support a People's Budget!

We will be demanding a People's Budget that divests from OPD and reinvests in:

• Housing for all
• Economic development and worker justice
• Public safety / Fire prevention / Environmental protection
• Infrastructure
• Civics, art, culture, race equity, and preservation.
• Immigration justice & protection
• Parks & recreation
• Head Start, maintaining funding levels during lawsuit about Measure AA
• Health & AIDs

In addition to Libby unveiling her proposed Oakland Budget, City Council members will be introducing a resolution in support of our statewide bill, AB 392, the California Act to Save Lives, re: police use of force.

We urge folks to sign up for public comment in support of a People's Budget and in support of the resolution supporting the California Act to Save Lives.

No more spending on displacement and criminalization! We demand investment in good jobs, housing for all, public services, equity, and culture!
aptp.png
For more event information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org

Added to the calendar on Monday May 6th, 2019 1:58 PM
§
by APTP Monday May 6th, 2019 1:58 PM
sm_oakland-budget-proposed_2019-2021.jpg
original image (1650x1072)
https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code