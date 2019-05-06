The City of Oakland is planning to push homeless West Oakland residents onto a sanctioned site on May 14th. Residents that do not comply run the risk of arrest and having their property confiscated.

Join up with homeless residents, people in the area need support be it moving their things or in not complying with the city of Oakland unreasonable request

The new site is small and lacks many of the services that homeless residents have been demanding.

Contact : Larry (+1 (626) 841-9633)

