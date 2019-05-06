From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East BayView other events for the week of 5/13/2019
|Defend West Oakland Homeless!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday May 13
|Time
|8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Freemansullivan
|Location Details
|Raimondi Park (18th and Campbell St
|
The City of Oakland is planning to push homeless West Oakland residents onto a sanctioned site on May 14th. Residents that do not comply run the risk of arrest and having their property confiscated.
Join up with homeless residents, people in the area need support be it moving their things or in not complying with the city of Oakland unreasonable request
The new site is small and lacks many of the services that homeless residents have been demanding.
Contact : Larry (+1 (626) 841-9633)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2330125843...
Added to the calendar on Monday May 6th, 2019 12:33 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network