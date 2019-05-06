From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Israel Heavily Bombards Gaza, Killing Dozens in Worst Attacks Since 2014 by IMEMC

Monday May 6th, 2019 11:56 AM On Friday, Israeli soldiers once again attacked the weekly Great Return March processions in the Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians and injuring over 80. Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza with over 100 airstrikes, killed at least 27 Palestinians including a pregnant mother and her 14-month-old child, injured over 150, destroyed or damaged 200 residential housing units, as well as the offices of the Anadolu news agency, libraries, cultural centers, and other structures. Four Israelis were killed with rockets fired by militants in Gaza. After the UN called for calm, Egypt managed to mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the armed resistance factions in Gaza, the ceasefire still holding at the time of this publishing. Below is a round up on the latest escalation with 15 related stories listed chronologically. Army Kills Two Palestinian, Injures 82, Including 34 Children, 2 Journalists and 3 Medics

May 4, 2019 Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly Great Return March processions in the Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians, and injuring 82 others, including 34 children, two journalists and three paramedics. Update: One Palestinian, identified as Ramzi Rawhi ‘Abdo, 31, died from serious wounds he suffered, Friday, after the soldiers shot him with a live round in the head, east of al-Boreij in central Gaza. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) has reported that the soldiers killed Ra’ed Khalil Abu Teir, 19, after shooting him with a live round in the abdomen, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. It is worth mentioning that the slain Palestinian was still recovering from an in injury he suffered, last Friday, when the soldiers shot him with a live round in the leg, and was not near the fence when he was killed. Abu Teir was among hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, who were near the tents of the Great Return March encampments, hundreds of meters away from the fence. The PCHR stated that there were only a few incidents where a limited number of protesters attempted to approach the fence, and threw stones at the soldiers. The PCHR added that the soldiers resorted to the excessive use of force against the unarmed protesters, on the 57th Friday of the Great Return March and Breaking the Siege, killing Abu Teir, and wounding 82 others. It also confirmed that among the wounded are 34 children, five women, three paramedics and two journalists, who were all injured in several areas in the eastern parts of the coastal region. Four of the injured Palestinians, including one girl, suffered serious wounds. The soldiers were stationed in their sniper posts, and armored military jeeps across the perimeter fence, and fired a barrage of live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and high-velocity gas bombs at the unarmed protesters. The soldiers injured the three paramedics while trying to provide treatment to wounded Palestinians east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, in addition to al-Boreij in central Gaza, and in Gaza city. In addition, the soldiers also targeted a Palestinian ambulance with a high-velocity gas bomb east of Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The PCHR denounced the systematic Israeli policy of targeting medical personnel and obstructing their humanitarian wok in direct violation of International Law. According to PCHR data and documentation of the ongoing Israeli excessive use of force against the Great Return March processions, which started on Palestinian Land Day March 30th 2018, the soldiers killed 204 Palestinians, including 44 children, 2 women, 3 medics, 2 journalists and 8 persons with disabilities. The following table shows the number of civilian casualties due to the Israeli forces’ suppression of the Great March of Return as published by the PCHR in its report this Friday: (This report was issued before Ramzi Rawhi Abdo died from his wounds, therefore, the number of slain Palestinians is now 205) Killed Wounded Total 204 12350 Children 44 2424 Women 2 375 Journalists 2 201 Medical personnel 3 201 Persons with disabilities 8 Undefined Note: Among those wounded, 548 are in serious condition and 137 had their lower or upper limbs amputated; 123 lower-limb amputations, 14 upper-limb amputations, and 25 children had their limbs amputated according to the Ministry of Health. The number of those wounded only include those wounded with live bullets and directly hit with tear gas canisters, as there have been thousand others who suffered tear gas inhalation and sustained bruises. https://imemc.org/article/army-kills-one-palestinian-injures-82-including-34-children-2-journalists-and-3-medics/

May 4, 2019 The Israeli army fired, on Friday evening, several missiles into a site run by the al-Qassam Brigades the armed wing of Hamas, in central Gaza, killing two fighters; the army said it was retaliating to gunfire that injured two soldiers. The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has confirmed that the soldiers killed Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Mallouh, 33, from the Nusseirat refugee camp, and Ala’ Hasan al-Bobali, 29, from the al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza. The two fighters were in a site, run by the al-Qassam Brigades, east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, when the army fired missiles at it. The Israeli army said it fired the missiles after Palestinian fighters shot and injured two soldiers near the perimeter fence. According to the Israeli “Jerusalem Post”, the Israeli Air Force “struck a Hamas post, following Palestinian sniper fire that injured two soldiers, one of them is a female.” In addition to killing the two Palestinians, the Israeli missiles caused excessive property damage. In a statement, the al-Qassam Brigades held Israeli responsible for the escalation, and the repercussions of the bombing, and said that Israel never stopped the use of deadly force against the nonviolent protests, participating in the Great Return March processions in the Gaza Strip. It called on the “Joint Operations Committee” of various armed resistance groups in Gaza to remain alert and ready for any further escalation, and possible retaliation. It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also killed, Friday, two Palestinians, identified as Ramzi Rawhi ‘Abdo, 31, and Ra’ed Khalil Abu Teir, 19, and injured 82 others, including 34 children, two journalists and three paramedics, during the Great Return March processions in the Gaza Strip. https://imemc.org/article/israeli-army-two-hamas-fighters-in-central-gaza/

May 4, 2019 The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that Israeli soldiers killed, Saturday, one Palestinian and injured at least seven others, during a series of air strikes and bombings targeting several areas of the besieged Gaza Strip. The Health Ministry said the soldiers killed Emad Mohammad Nosseir, 22, from Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. It added that the soldiers injured seven other Palestinians, including four who were wounded in previous air strikes targeting Beit Hanoun. The Israeli Air Force also carried out several strikes targeting areas in northern Gaza, including many sites, run by armed resistance groups hundreds of meters away from the perimeter fence. The targeted areas are in Rafah and Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip, the Central District and Gaza city, in addition to Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza. The army also fired many artillery shells into Palestinian farmlands along the eastern parts of the Gaza Strip. The Edcuation Ministry has granted authority to the principals of all schools in targeted and border areas to evacuate the schools and send the children to their homes without consulting with it, in order to avoid civilian casualties. Students in most of Gaza Strip schools are sitting in for their final exams. In addition, the Health Ministry has reported that it instructed all medical centers to be on high alert and utmost readiness, in case of further Israeli escalation. Israeli sources said Palestinian armed groups in Gaza fired 90 shells into Rehovot, Ashdod, Sderot, and areas in Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council of Settlements. In addition, the National Resistance Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) said it fired a missile into Asqalan (Ashkelon). The Israeli army also closed several areas around the Gaza Strip, and restricted civilian access to them, due to the rising tension in the region, especially after two soldiers were injured, Friday, while the military killed four Palestinians. Two of the slain Palestinians were killed during the Great Return March processions, and two members of the Al-Qassam Brigades were later killed by Israeli missiles. Besides killing the two four Palestinians, the soldiers also injured 82 Palestinians, including 34 children, 2 journalists and 3 medics. Updated From:

May 4, 2019 @ 11:49 Medical sources have reported that at least four Palestinians were injured, on Saturday morning, after the Israeli army fired several missiles into areas in northern Gaza. They stated that the soldiers the soldiers injured four Palestinians, after some of the Israeli missiles struck agricultural lands, north of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, in the northern parts of the Gaza Strip. One of the Israeli missiles was fired into an agricultural area in Beit Hanoun, and exploded close to an occupied Palestinian car. In addition, the army fired missiles into a site, run by an armed Palestinian resistance group in northern Gaza, causing damage. The Israeli army said it fired the missiles after an armed group in Gaza reportedly fired missiles into Rehovot, Ashkelon, Sderot, Ashdod, and several areas in Sha’ar HaNegev and Eshkol Regional Councils, without causing injuries. It added that more than 50 shells were fired from the Gaza Strip into several settlements near the Gaza Strip. One of the missiles reported landed near a home. Furthermore, the army said it fired missiles into a lookout post, run by the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. The Israeli army also closed several areas around the Gaza Strip, and restricted civilian access to them, due to the rising tension in the region, especially after two soldiers were injured, Friday, while the military killed four Palestinians. Two of the slain Palestinians were killed during the Great Return March processions, and two members of the Al-Qassam Brigades were later killed by Israeli missiles. In addition, Israeli sources said two soldiers were injured, one suffered mild wounds and the other was moderately wounded, Friday, from bullet fragments after Palestinian fighters fired rounds at them, and added that the army fired several tank shells. It is worth mentioning that, during the Israeli excessive use of force against the Palestinian protesters, Friday, the army also injured 82 Palestinians, including 34 children, two journalists and three medics. In a statement, Hamas said it will retaliate to the latest Israeli attacks, while Israeli sources said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to convene with security and military leaders to evaluate the situation and discuss possible further steps. https://imemc.org/article/israeli-missiles-injure-at-least-four-palestinians-in-gaza/

May 5, 2019 The Israeli army continued, on Sunday at dawn, the bombardment and shelling of several parts of the Gaza Strip, inflicting more injuries among the Palestinians, and serious property damage, just hours after the army killed four Palestinians, including a baby, and her mother who was also pregnant. Media sources said the army fired missiles into many structures, homes and apartment buildings in several parts of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli missiles and shells targeted many areas in several parts of Gaza city, including the Shati’ refugee camp, in addition to Beit Lahia and Jabalia, in northern Gaza, Rafah and Khan Younis, in the southern part. The Israeli missile also struck an apartment building in the Rimal neighborhood, in the center of Gaza Strip, and leveled it. Furthermore, at least one Palestinian was injured at dawn, when the army fired missiles at homes and buildings in the al-Boreij refugee camp, in central Gaza, injuring one Palestinian. This attack came just short hours after the army fired missiles into two others residential buildings in the same neighborhood. The army is still firing missiles and shells into several parts of the besieged Gaza Strip, while armed and surveillance drones are ongoing with their flights over the coastal region. Palestinian armed resistance factions in Gaza threatened to expand the firing of shells into Israeli areas if the army does not halt its military escalation on Gaza, and said that their missiles will be fired into areas that are even more than 40 kilometers away from the coastal region. Israeli media sources said three persons, including an elderly woman, were injured, Saturday, by a Palestinian shell, and added that armed groups in Gaza fired dozens of shells into several Israeli areas. It is worth mentioning that the Israeli army has killed a pregnant Palestinian mother, identified as Falasteen Saleh Abu Arar, 37, and her baby girl, Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, 14 months, after firing a missile at their home in Gaza city. Furthermore, the soldiers killed another Palestinian, identified as Khaled Mohammad Abu Qleiq, 25, after the army fired several missiles into areas in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza. Among the targeting buildings was “Abdullah al-Hourani Center for Studies and Documentation” which is run by Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), located in a residential building in Gaza city. The Israeli bombardment also caused damage to several shops and stores, in addition to media agencies, including the Turkish Anadolu News Agency. In addition, the Israeli missiles caused a power blackout after its missiles caused damage to power lines in the Industrial Area, east of Gaza city. The Electric Company said it managed to restore the power in the Industrial Area, however, Israel bombed the area again, causing another blackout. It added that its technicians are trying to enter the area, but are facing numerous obstacles and safety risks due to ongoing Israeli bombing. Armed resistance factions in Gaza said they retaliated to the Israeli escalation by firing shells into several Israeli areas, including Ofakim, Asqalan (Ashkelon), Be’er as-Sabe’ (Beersheba) and Keryat Gat. Israeli sources said that two Israelis were injured, including one who suffered serious wounds, after a shell which was fired from Gaza struck a building in Asqalan (Ashkelon). Earlier Saturday, the soldiers killed one Palestinian, identified as Emad Mohammad Nosseir, 22, from Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. On Friday, the soldiers killed two Palestinians during the Great Return March processions, and later killed two members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. Besides killing the four Palestinians, the soldiers also injured 82 Palestinians, including 34 children, two journalists and three medics. https://imemc.org/article/israel-continues-to-bomb-gaza-after-killing-pregnant-mother-and-her-baby/

May 5, 2019 The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has confirmed that Israeli missiles killed, Sunday, three young Palestinian men, east of Gaza city, amidst ongoing Israeli bombardment and shelling targeting several parts of the coastal region. Two Israelis kills by Palestinian shells. The Ministry said the Israeli missiles killed Bilal Mohammad al-Banna, 23, and Abdullah Nofal Abu al-‘Ata, 21, in the Sheja’eyya neighborhood, east of Gaza city. It added that the soldiers also killed one Palestinian, identified as Hamed Ahmad al-Khodary, 34, and injured three others, after the army fired missiles targeting al-Khodary’s car in the ad-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza city. They were among many Palestinians targeted by the Israeli missiles, leading to several injuries, and serious property damage. His death was a targeted assassination as Israel claims he was in charge of funneling money from Iran to Hamas movement in Gaza. In addition, Israeli sources said one Israeli man, 50, suffered a critical injury when a Palestinian shell directly struck his car near Kibbutz Erez, and added that a house was directly hit with a shell in Be’er as-Sabe’ (Beersheba). Israeli online daily, Haaretz, has reported that two Israelis s uffered critical wounds, and two others were seriously injured, on Saturday afternoon, by Palestinian shells in Ashkelon (Asqalan). According Haaretz, the army spokesperson since the military has struck 260 “targets” in several parts of the Gaza Strip. In addition, Israeli Channel 7 News said Palestinian shells struck a factory in Ashkelon (Asqalan), killing two Israelis, 49 and 22 years of age, who remained unidentified at the time of this report, and one man was moderately injured. An Israel man, identified as Moshe Adadi, 58, was also killed by a shell fired from the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli missiles and shells continue to strike Palestinian homes, residential buildings, infrastructure, farmlands, roads and public facilities, in addition to a few media agencies, in several parts of the Gaza Strip. Earlier Sunday, the Health Ministry said the soldiers killed Mahmoud Sobhi Issa, 26, and Fawzi Abdul-Halim Bawadi, 24, in the al-Boreij refugee camp. Both are members of the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad. In addition, an Israeli man, identified as Moshe Adadi, 58, was killed by shrapnel from a shell fired from Gaza into Ashkelon. He is the first Israeli to be killed by a Palestinian shell since the deadly massive Israeli war on Gaza in the summer of 2014. It is worth mentioning that, as confirmed by Haaretz at the time of this report, nine Israelis were injured by shrapnel from Palestinian shells, among them a woman, 80, who suffered serious wounds, and a man, 50, who suffered moderate wounds. Although the total number of injured Israelis, in the part 24 hours, was set at 115 at the time of this report, and three were killed. Among the injured many who were “hurt while running to shelters” and 60 were treated for “panic attacks.” Haaretz said three of the wounded Israelis suffered serious wounds, and one was moderately injured, 53 lightly wounded, and 55 “treated for shock,” and twenty-eight are in the emergency room and nine are hospitalized. In addition, Israeli Ynet News has reported that the army has ordered the deployment of a brigade of the Armored Corps along the perimeter with Gaza, in anticipation of further military escalation. On Saturday, the Israeli army killed a pregnant Palestinian mother, identified as Falasteen Saleh Abu Arar, 37, and her baby girl, Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, 14 months, after firing a missile at their home in Gaza city. Furthermore, the soldiers killed another Palestinian, identified as Khaled Mohammad Abu Qleiq, 25, after the army fired several missiles into areas in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza. More than ninety Palestinians, including many women and children, have been injured by Israeli missiles and shells in Gaza. Among the targeted buildings was “Abdullah al-Hourani Center for Studies and Documentation” which is run by Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), located in a residential building in Gaza city The Israeli bombardment also caused damage to several shops and stores, in addition to media agencies, including the Turkish Anadolu News Agency. Earlier Saturday, the soldiers killed one Palestinian, identified as Emad Mohammad Nosseir, 22, from Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. On Friday, the soldiers killed two Palestinians during the Great Return March processions, and later killed two members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. https://imemc.org/article/israeli-missiles-kill-three-palestinians-east-of-gaza/

May 5, 2019 Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu publicly announced on Sunday morning a plan to increase air strikes on targets in Gaza, following a meeting with his cabinet. Additionally, the PM announced he will be deploying more infantry troops and artillery to the southern border between Israel and Gaza. The announcement followed a meeting with top-level Israeli cabinet officials. An unnamed Israeli official told channel 7 news that the meeting was held to discuss a course of action following Sarurday’s exchange of rocket fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip after the Israeli military killed two Palestinian civilians Friday in a peaceful demonstration along the border. Sunday’s meeting of the Israeli cabinet was the first such meeting in over two months. For the past several months, according to Israeli media sources, Hamas officials and ministers from the Israeli government have joined in peace talks under an Egyptian-brokered delegation but the negotiations have so far been unsuccessful in achieving a long-term settlement. Hamas officials had agreed several weeks ago to curb the non-violent weekly protests each Friday in exchange for concessions from Israel, but so far the concessions have not been carried out, according to Palestinian officials. Instead, the non-violent protests have continued. Thirty nine Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the past two months — most of them shot by Israeli snipers firing at non-violent protests on the Gaza-Israel border each Friday. Two Israelis were killed in the same time period. https://imemc.org/article/israeli-prime-minister-announces-gaza-escalation-will-increase/

Israeli Air Force Fires A Missile Into Another Home In Abasan al-Kabeera, East Of Khan Younis, In Southern Gaza Strip The Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed the deaths of 23 Palestinians, including a family – mother, father and 4-month old baby, killed by Israeli missile strikes on residential areas in Gaza. Palestinian and Israeli media sources have reported that 23 Palestinians and 4 Israelis were killed since the Israeli offensive began on Saturday, as Israeli forces escalated their bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian resistance groups fired more rockets into Israel. Within the list of the Palestinians killed were two pregnant women (some media sources have added the two names of the fetuses to the casualty list). The escalation of airstrikes occurred after Israeli Prime Minister Binjamin Netanyahu met with his cabinet and announced that he would increase his assault on the besieged coastal strip, where 2 million Palestinians live in the world’s largest open-air prison. According to Haaretz, the army spokesperson said the military has struck 260 “targets” in several parts of the Gaza Strip. Ha’aretz also reported that Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz ordered a temporary halt of the pumping of natural gas from the Tamar field off the coast of Gaza – a gas field which Palestinians say should belong to them, but which Israel claimed several years ago and has been pumping for gas since then. Authorities say they fear the gas rig being targeted by Palestinian resistance fighters. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Abdel Rahim Mustafa Taha Al-Madhoun and Hani Hamdan Abu Sha’ar, 37, were killed by Israeli missiles in the northern Gaza Strip. Four civilians, including a pregnant woman and her two children, were killed in an overnight raid on the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. They were identified as: Abdullah Abdul Rahim Al Madhoun, 22, Fadi Ragheb Badran, 31, and Shahida Amani Al-Madhoun (33 years old), who was killed along with her unborn baby – she was nine months pregnant. In addition to the three killed, eight others were reportedly injured in the Israeli airstrike, which targeted Al-Faraj Sheikh Zayed in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Two Palestinian civilians were reportedly killed in the shelling of Rafah. They were identified as Mousa Muammar, 24, and Ali Abdul Jawad, 51 years old. Three people were seriously injured in that same airstrike, which targeted a residential building in the city of Rafah. The Israeli airforce reportedly targeted the home of the Director General of the Internal Security Forces in Gaza, Major General Tawfiq Abu Naim in Nosseirat central Gaza Strip. Two apartments were destroyed in Tower No. 10 in the Sheikh Zayed Towers in the northern Gaza Strip. The Health Ministry has reported that the army fired missiles into an apartment in Zayed Residential Towers, in northern Gaza, Sunday, killing Maria Ahmad Ramadan al-Ghazali, 4 months, along with her father Ahmad Ramadan al-Ghazali, 31, and her mother Iman Abdullah Usrof, 30. The Ministry of Health also announced that two people were killed in a bombardment targeting agricultural land behind Ibrahim al-Maqadma Mosque in Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Two Palestinians were killed in that airstrike, they were identified as Mohammad Abdul Nabi Abu Armaneh, 30, and Mahmoud Samir Abu Armanah, 27. Both were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in Deir Al-Balah . Israeli airstrikes destroyed the internal security building inside the governor’s palace west of Gaza City, following the destruction of another house belonging to the Mashtah family in central Gaza and a house belonging to the Abu Qamar family in al-Sina’a Street in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in the west of Gaza City. Earlier, Israeli planes carried out the first extrajudicial assassination in the current escalation by shelling a car belonging to Hamed al-Khudari, 34. He was targeted allegedly for transporting money from Iran to Gaza. Two other Palestinian fighters were killed in a separate airstrike around the same time. In the official statistics, the Ministry of Health said that 10 people have been killed on Sunday and more than 95 people were injured as a result of the ongoing Israeli escalation for the second day in the Gaza Strip. Ma’an News reported that four Palestinians were wounded when Israeli artillery shelled the house of the Awad family in al-Fakhari area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Two civilians were wounded by shrapnel targeting civilians east of Al-Shojaeya neighborhood in the east of Gaza.Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and an iron workshop belonging to the Abu Zour family in the Zeitoun neighborhood south of Gaza City. Israeli gunboats participated in shelling several points on the coast of the Gaza Strip and shelled a marine police post at the fishermen’s port in Gaza and in Beit Lahia and the fishermen’s port in Khan Younis. Israeli Channel 7 News said Palestinian shells struck a factory in Ashkelon (Asqalan) on Sunday, killing two Israelis, 49 and 22 years of age, who remained unidentified at the time of this report, and one man was moderately injured. An Israel man, identified as Moshe Agadi, 58, was also killed in the early hours of Sunday morning by a shell fired from the Gaza Strip. Palestinians killed (confirmed): May 5, 2019 Maria Ahmad al-Ghazali, 4 months Ahmad Ramadan al-Ghazali, 31 (Maria’s father) Eman Abdullah Mousa Usrof al-Ghazali, 30 (Maria’s mother) Abdul-Rahim Mustafa Taha al-Madhoun, 61 Abdul-Rahman Talal Atiyya Abu al-Jedian, 12 Eyad Abdullah al-Sharihi, 34 Mohammad Abdul Nabi Abu Armaneh, 30 Mahmoud Samir Abu Armanah, 27 Mousa Moammar, 24 Ali Ahmad Abdul-Jawad, 51 Hani Hamdan Abu Sha’ar, 37 (Rafah) Abdullah Abdul Rahim al-Madhoun, 22 Fadi Ragheb Badran, 31 Amani al-Madhoun (Abu al-Omarein), 33/Ayman al-Madhoun(her fetus), northern Gaza Abdullah Nofal Abu al-Ata, 21 Bilal Mohammad al-Banna, 23 Hamed al-Khodari, 34 Mahmoud Sobhi Issa, 26 Fawzi Abdul-Halim Bawadi, 24 May 4, 2019 20. Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, 1

21. Falasteen Saleh Abu Arar, 37

22. Khaled Mohammad Abu Qleiq, 25

23. Emad Mohammad Nosseir, 22 May 3, 2019 (before the launch of the current offensive) 24. Ala’ Hasan al-Bobali, 29

25. Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Mallouh, 33

26. Ra’ed Khalil Abu Teir, 19

27. Ramzi Rawhi ‘Abdo, 31 Israelis killed (confirmed): May 5, 2019 Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, 21 Moshe Feder, 68 Ziad Alhamamda Moshe Agadi, 58 https://imemc.org/article/reports-that-18-palestinians-4-israelis-killed-on-sunday/

May 6, 2019 As Israeli forces continue their massive escalation in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian resistance groups responded by launching hundreds of small-scale rockets across the border between Gaza and Israel, killing four Israelis and wounding at least eight. The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahranoth reports that Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, 21, was killed by a rocket fired toward the Israeli city of Ashdod, on the coast of Israel, on Sunday evening. Accordin to Ynet, “Prezuazman was walking in the street when he heard the air-raid siren and ran to seek cover in a nearby building but was hit by shrapnel when he entered the stairwell.” Prezuazman’s killing marked the fourth death of an Israeli on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Moshe Feder, 68, was killed in Kfar Saba by an anti-tank mortar fired from Gaza across the border. In Ashkelon, a city located about 14 kilometers north of Gaza, two Israelis were killed. One, Moshe Agadi, 58, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The other, Ziad Alhamamda, 50, was killed during the day while working at a factory in Ashkelon. He was a Palestinian Bedouin from the unrecognized Negev village of as-Sawaween. Israeli forces have reportedly killed 26 Palestinians during the past three days – four on Friday, four on Saturday, and 18 on Sunday. According to the Israeli military, an estimated 600 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel on Saturday and Sunday, most of which were intercepted by the ‘Iron Dome’ defense system . A military spokesperson told Ynet, “Two hundred rockets were fired at residential areas, with an interception rate above 86 percent”. The Palestinian shells are crude and mostly homemade, with no ability to make precise aiming. The damage done by these rockets is far less than the missiles dropped by Israel into the Gaza Strip — although they can be deadly if there is a direct hit. Israelis killed (confirmed): May 5, 2019 Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, 21 Moshe Feder, 68 Ziad Alhamamda Moshe Agadi, 58 Palestinians killed (confirmed): May 5, 2019 Mohammad Abdul Nabi Abu Armaneh, 30 Mahmoud Samir Abu Armanah, 27 Musa Muammar, 24 Ali Abdul Jawad, 51 Hani Hamdan Abu Sha’ar, 37 Abdullah Abdul Rahim Al Madhoun, 22 Fadi Ragheb Badran, 31 Shahida Amani Al-Madhoun, 33 Abdullah Nofal Abu al-Ata, 21 Bilal Mohammad al-Banna, 23 Hamed al-Khodari, 34 Mahmoud Sobhi Issa, 26 Fawzi Abdul-Halim Bawadi, 24 May 4, 2019 Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, 1 Falasteen Saleh Abu Arar, 37

Khaled Mohammad Abu Qleiq, 25

Emad Mohammad Nosseir, 22 May 3, 2019 Ala’ Hasan al-Bobali, 29

Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Mallouh, 33

Ra’ed Khalil Abu Teir, 19

Ramzi Rawhi ‘Abdo, 31 https://imemc.org/article/four-israelis-killed-by-palestinian-shells-on-sunday/

May 6, 2019 Pregnant Woman and Baby Girl Killed, Residential Buildings Targeted … and Israeli Aggression Continues – The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR)

The Israeli forces escalated their attacks against the Gaza Strip and continued to carry out intense airstrikes and shelling throughout the Gaza Strip. Moreover, the Israeli warplanes continue until the moment to target residential buildings in central Gaza neighborhoods in a serious escalation forewarning of more casualties. This wave of escalation came after a bloody day in which the Israeli forces killed four Palestinians. Two of them were civilians, including a person with a disability, who were targeted with live ammunition during their participation in the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege, east of Khan Younis and al-Bureij refugee camp. Meanwhile, the other two were members of the Palestinian armed groups who were in a military site that was targeted in eastern Maghazi refugee camp shortly after the Israeli forces announced that two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a Palestinian shooting, east of al-Bureij. According to PCHR’s fieldworkers, the Israeli airstrikes began at 09:45 on Saturday, 04 May 2019, in an airstrike on Al-Qarman Street in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, under the pretext of responding to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip and fell on an open area in the Israeli”Shaar HaNegev” compound adjacent to the Gaza Strip, According to the Israeli forces’ Statement. The Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling then continued across the Gaza Strip. According to our fieldworkers (until 21:30), the Israeli forces fired 50 artillery shells and 78 missiles at 76 targets, including two residential buildings, 11 agricultural plots, and the Palestinian armed groups’ military sites and checkpoints that were previously targeted more than once. At approximately 17:55 on the same day, an explosion of still-undetermined origin occurred in al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City. As a result, a 14-month-old toddler, Saba Mahmoud Hamdan Abu ‘Arar , and a 5-month pregnant woman, Falastine Saleh Abu ‘Arar (37) as well as her fetus were killed. Moreover, Ma’azouzah Mohammed Abu ‘Arar (72) and Hussam Adnan Abu ‘Arar (2 years) were wounded. Meanwhile, PCHR’s staff is still investigating the circumstances of the explosion. The airstrikes also resulted in the killing of a member of the Palestinian armed groups in the northern Gaza Strip while 12 other Palestinians were wounded, including a woman. Simultaneously with the preparation of this press release, the Israeli forces destroyed two buildings, which included residential apartments, offices and media offices in Al-Remal neighborhood in Gaza City. As a result, the building was completely destroyed and the residents were displaced. In addition to the destruction caused by the Israeli airstrikes against the targeted locations and the damage to nearby houses and facilities, the explosions caused widespread panic and fear among the Gaza population, especially women and children, recalling their harsh experiences in the 3 last offensives on Gaza (2008-2009, 2012 and 2014.) While preparing this press release, the Israeli airstrikes and shelling continued to target residential buildings in densely-populated neighborhoods, inflicting more casualties and destruction. All of this has been followed up by PCHR’s staff spread all over the Gaza Strip to document and investigate the circumstances of those crimes. As part of their ongoing policy of collective punishment, the Israeli forces declared the closure of the Kerem Abu Salem Crossing, east of Rafah, the only commercial crossing in the Gaza Strip, and Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing for individuals in the northern Gaza Strip. It also announced completely closing the Sea, and prevented fishermen from sailing and fishing, starting at 16:30 today, depriving thousands of fishermen of their livelihoods. In light of the continued strikes and indicators of escalating the aggression, PCHR warns that civilians are paying dearly and the successive airstrikes have turned more than two million Palestinians into hostages to aggression, fear, anxiety and direct targeting. PCHR condemns the ongoing wave of escalation and fears the possibility of further deterioration. PCHR emphasizes that the Israeli ongoing airstrikes against the densely-populated areas and use of weapons on the basis of collective reprisal constitute grave violations of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949,and amount to war crimes. Public Document ************************************** Follow PCHR on Facebook and Twitter For more information, please call PCHR office in Gaza, Gaza Strip, on +972 8 2824776 – 2825893 Gaza- Jamal ‘Abdel Nasser “al-Thalathini” Street – Al-Roya Building- Floor 12 , El Remal, PO Box 1328 Gaza, Gaza Strip. E-mail: pchr@pchrgaza.org, Webpage http://www.pchrgaza.org https://imemc.org/article/pchr-around-70-airstrikes-within-12-hours-israel-violates-the-gaza-strip/

May 6, 2019 Just a few hours after the Israeli Ministerial Cabinet for “Security and Military Affairs” decided to expand the military offensive on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army send more thanks to the border areas with the besieged coastal region. Update: A Palestinian official said that Egypt has mediated a ceasefire deal which will begin to take effects Monday ay dawn. Israel is yet to confirm. Updates will follow The Cabinet said in a statement that it has decided to expand the offensive, and instructed the military to continue the strikes and bombings, in addition to preparing for the next phase of the offensive, which might include a ground invasion. Ismael Haniyya, the political leader of Hamas movement, said the movement is not interested in war or escalation with Israel, but is ready for any development or escalation. Haniyya said the state of calm can resume if Israel stops bombing the Gaza Strip, and starts implementing all understandings that assure a dignified life of the Palestinians in the besieged and improvised coastal region. ﻿﻿﻿﻿ It is worth mentioning that, according to a report by the Israeli Ynet News, the Israeli Security Cabinet convened for a five-hour meeting Sunday, but did not discuss a ceasefire sought by Hamas twice. It added that the Cabinet concluded that “it must send a message to Hamas that Israel’s security is above all considerations, which meant sending a massage that the fighting will continue even at the expense of ruining upcoming Israeli events such as “Independence Day” and Eurovision song context” which will be held in Tel Aviv next week. While the Israeli army and the political leadership in Tel Aviv continue to talk about “striking Hamas” and other armed resistance groups in Gaza, and “sending a message to Hamas,” the Israeli missiles continue to strike Palestinian homes, apartment buildings, and other civilian structures, in addition to a few sites run by Hamas or other armed resistance groups in Gaza. Besides around four fighters killed by the Israeli missiles and shells, the casualties in the Gaza Strip are civilians. It is worth mentioning that both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad published videos of their latest home-made rockets, and their capabilities to reach further than ever before, and sent a message to Israel that any escalation against Gaza means that Tel Aviv as well as several other cities are within range. List of the Confirmed Casualties: May 5, 2019: Maria Ahmad al-Ghazali, 4 months Ahmad Ramadan al-Ghazali, 31 (Maria’s father) Eman Abdullah Mousa al-Ghazali, 30 (Maria’s mother) Abdul-Rahim Mustafa Taha al-Madhoun, 61 Abdul-Rahman Talal Atiyya Abu al-Jedian, 12 Eyad Abdullah al-Sharihi, 34 Mohammad Abdul Nabi Abu Armaneh, 30 Mahmoud Samir Abu Armanah, 27 Mousa Moammar, 24 Ali Ahmad Abdul-Jawad, 51 Hani Hamdan Abu Sha’ar, 37 (Rafah) Abdullah Abdul Rahim al-Madhoun, 22 Fadi Ragheb Badran, 31 Amani al-Madhoun (Abu al-Omarein), 33/Ayman al-Madhoun(her fetus), northern Gaza Abdullah Nofal Abu al-Ata, 21 Bilal Mohammad al-Banna, 23 Hamed al-Khodari, 34 Mahmoud Sobhi Issa, 26 Fawzi Abdul-Halim Bawadi, 24 May 4, 2019 Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, 1 Falasteen Saleh Abu Arar, 37 Khaled Mohammad Abu Qleiq, 25 Emad Mohammad Nosseir, 22 May 3, 2019 (before the launch of the current offensive) Ala’ Hasan al-Bobali, 29 Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Mallouh, 33 Ra’ed Khalil Abu Teir, 19 Ramzi Rawhi ‘Abdo, 31 Israelis killed (confirmed): May 5, 2019 Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, 21 Moshe Feder, 68 Ziad Alhamamda Moshe Agadi, 58 https://imemc.org/article/army-pushes-more-tanks-troops-to-gaza-border/

May 6, 2019 United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, stated that he is following the escalation and developments between Israel and the Gaza Strip “with deep concern”, and called on all parties to “exercise maximum restraint” to avoid further tension and casualties. Although his statement ignored the death of four Palestinians, who were killed by the Israeli forces, Friday, the day before the escalation started, Guterres “deplored the risk of yet another dangerous escalation and further loss of life on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan,” on Sunday, and condemned “launching of rockets from Gaza into Israel, particularly the targeting of civilian population centers”. He said that Israel was ‘retaliating to the rockets lunched from the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Gaza) into Israel, particularly targeting city centers,” and called “on all parties to exercise maximum restraint.” In a statement published by the UN, it said that its Special Coordinator for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, issued a similar call, and said that he is working closely with Egypt and “all concerned parties,” to restore calm. Palestinians killed (confirmed): May 5, 2019 Maria Ahmad al-Ghazali, 4 months. Ahmad Ramadan al-Ghazali, 31 (Maria’s father). Eman Abdullah Mousa al-Ghazali, 30 (Maria’s mother). Abdul-Rahim Mustafa Taha al-Madhoun, 61. Abdul-Rahman Talal Atiyya Abu al-Jedian, 12. Eyad Abdullah al-Sharihi, 34. Mohammad Abdul Nabi Abu Armaneh, 30. Mahmoud Samir Abu Armanah, 27. Mousa Moammar, 24. Ali Ahmad Abdul-Jawad, 51. Hani Hamdan Abu Sha’ar, 37 (Rafah). Abdullah Abdul Rahim al-Madhoun, 22. Fadi Ragheb Badran, 31. Amani al-Madhoun (Abu al-Omarein), 33/Ayman al-Madhoun (her fetus), northern Gaza. Abdullah Nofal Abu al-Ata, 21. Bilal Mohammad al-Banna, 23. Hamed al-Khodari, 34. Mahmoud Sobhi Issa, 26. Fawzi Abdul-Halim Bawadi, 24. May 4, 2019 Saba Mahmoud Abu Arar, 1 Falasteen Saleh Abu Arar, 37 Khaled Mohammad Abu Qleiq, 25 Emad Mohammad Nosseir, 22 May 3, 2019 (before the launch of the current offensive) Ala’ Hasan al-Bobali, 29 Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Mallouh, 33 Ra’ed Khalil Abu Teir, 19 Ramzi Rawhi ‘Abdo, 31 Israelis killed (confirmed): May 5, 2019 Pinchas Menachem Prezuazman, 21. Moshe Feder, 68. Ziad Alhamamda, 50. Moshe Agadi, 58. https://imemc.org/article/un-calls-for-calm-avoiding-further-escalation-in-gaza/

May 6, 2019 A growing list of news agencies, advocacy groups and leaders condemned an Israeli attack on Anadolu Agency office, in the Gaza Strip, on Saturday. Israeli warplanes hit the building with at least five rockets after firing warning shots, Anadolu Agency’s correspondent in Jerusalem reported. No injuries or death were reported. “The targeting of the Anadolu Agency office is the attempt to remove witnesses and prepare for the massacres of Israel against Gaza,” Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian government told Anadolu Agency. The Association of the Balkan News Agencies- Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE) and Athens News Agency has also condemned the attack. “We condemn the attack against Anadolu Agency office in the West Bank,” Secretary General of ABNA-SE and President of Athens News Agency, Michalis Psilos said, in a statement. “It’s urgent to defend press freedom against such attacks,” Psilos said. “I would like to express my support to Anadolu Agency’s Director General Senol Kazanci vis a vis this attack,” he added. The Media Review Network, a Johannesburg based advocacy group, also denounced the attack. “The Media Review Network (MRN) condemns in the strongest terms Israel’s barbaric missile attack on a prominent media institution in Gaza” Iqbal Jassat executive member of the group said in a statement late Saturday. Jassat said the wanton destruction of Turkey’s Gaza-based Anadolu Agency, is a calculated attempt to prevent the agency from reporting Israel’s horrendous war crimes. “We at MRN are deeply concerned that notwithstanding previous targeted attacks on media platforms by the Netanyahu regime, global outrage has been largely muted,” Jassat said. He added that the current onslaught on the besieged population of occupied Gaza, has taken a huge toll on the lives of the enclosed territory. “Targeting media outlets such as Anadolu Agency, is not only cowardly but a downright attempt to snuff out news reporters, journalists and commentators. “We call on media freedom activists and NGOs to ensure that the campaigns in defense of free press and the integrity of journalists continue unabated,” Jassat said. The Israeli bombing of the Anadolu Agency’s office in Gaza is an attack on free speech, a prominent Nigerian Muslim leader has said. Disu Kamor, head of the influential Muslim Public Affairs Center (MPAC), said the Israeli attack followed a similar pattern of the country’s disrespect for civilian lives and should be condemned. “To violently damage any building is abhorrent. More so a media house that is well marked and well known,” Kamor told Anadolu Agency. “This attack must be seen and condemned for what it is an attack on free speech with total disregard for human lives. It is well known that Israel is so unscrupulous about civilian life and anyone who considers free speech not to be a political right but a human right must condemn this violent attack on free press wholeheartedly,” Kamor added. According to eyewitnesses, Israeli warplanes also targeted two positions of Palestinian resistance factions in the northern part of the enclave, a naval police building in the Gaza seaport and a civilian house in Khan Yunis city. The raids completely destroyed the targeted house and severely damaged a number of houses surrounding the other targeted sites. At least six Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck Hamas positions in the blockaded Gaza Strip. The strikes occurred following reports that two Israeli soldiers had been injured by gunfire near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on Friday. *Erdogan Cagatay Zontur from Ankara, Hassan Isilow from Johannesburg, and Rafiu Ajakaya from Lagos contributed to this story. ~Andalou/Days of Palestine Palestinians to German Newspaper NWZ: Don’t Give Platform to Israeli Official Justifying War Crimes https://imemc.org/article/world-condemns-israeli-attack-on-anadolu-agency-office/

May 6, 2019 The Gaza Strip and the sounding Israeli started witnessing a cautious calm after Egyptian managed to mediate a ceasefire agreement between the armed resistance factions in Gaza, and Israel. The ceasefire deal went into effect at 4:30 am Monday, and by then all firing of missiles and shells has ceased amidst a state of a fragile, cautious calm. Wisam Zaghbar, the head of the media office of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) has reported that all Palestinian resistance factions are committed to the terms of the ceasefire deal. He added that this commitment will continue as long as Israel abides by the terms, and resume the implementation of previous agreements, especially to start easing the siege on the impoverished Gaza Strip. Abu Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Popular Resistance Committees, also said the ceasefire deal started at 4:30 at dawn, and added that this deal is based on full the commitment of all parties. He added that Israel, through the Egyptian mediators, tried to place a precondition of stopping the Great Return March processions, but the Palestinian factions rejected this demand. Meanwhile, Israeli sources said that, although Israeli leaders have not officially announced the ceasefire agreement, the army has started lifting restrictions and security measures in Israeli colonies and areas across the perimeter fence, and added that all schools and public transportation would return to its regular schedule, and the fishing zone in Gaza waters was re-instated at 12 nautical miles. https://imemc.org/article/cautious-calm-after-egyptian-mediated-ceasefire/