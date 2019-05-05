Oakland Education Association president Keith Brown talked about the role of the proposed A's stadium on Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland and the ILWU and the need for more funding for education.

On May Day 2019 at the Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland, OEA president Keith Brown talked about the role of the proposed A's stadium, the ILWU, port jobs and public education. He discussed the growing gentrification of West Oakland and the need for the port to provide funding for public education. The Oakland Education Association facing school closures and a massive increases of charter schools some of whom are funded by A’s owner John Fisher who with his family owns The GAP and runs the Rocketship and KIPP charter school chain. Dave Kava, manager of the A's is on the board of the Rocketship Charter School Chain. The plan of Fisher is not only to build a stadium on working port property but to build 4,000 condos costing more than $1 million each.This was part of Pacifica May Day Programming with WorkWeek Radio#KPFAMayDay2019International Labor Media NetworkAdditional media:This Is Our Port-May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard TerminalWhose Dock Is This? Our Dock! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College LandProduction of Labor Video ProjectThe Fisher family which owns the GAP corporation has been using their wealth to push full privatization of public education in California and nationally with the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chains which they control.In San Francisco, the KIPP charter is busting up the Malcom X Academy in Hunters Point through the use of “co-location” in the reactionary proposition 39 funded by Netflix billionaire Reed Hastings and other education privatizers. Billionaire GAP ownerDoris Walker is on the board of KIPP San Francisco. She and her family instead of supporting public schools and public teachers are helping to pit student against student and break the UESF and other education unions through a two tier charter system for profit.They are also using these so called “non-profit” schools to get tax subsidies to push privatization. They also then use their money to bankroll candidates in boards of education and other government positions and control the State Board of Education SBE and Commission on Teacher Credentialing CTC with is pushing “Common Core” and other corporate schemes to commodify education for profit. These charter school operatives also have massive financial conflicts of interests which need to be criminally prosecuted.The Rocketship charter school chain is also seeking to break up public education in San Jose, West Contra Costa and Vallejo. They have lied to school boards and when some parents want to go to a school board meeting they have discovered that the AlumRock Rocketship school board was meeting in the GAP headquarters in SF during the day.They even tried to privatize the Laney Community College by taking over the college land using their control of The A’s.The A’s manager John Kaval is also on the board of Rocketship and the team is owned by billionaire GAP family member John Fisher who also supports charters and privatization and helps fund the California Charter School Association and union busting candidates throughout the state and nationally.The GAP corporation was also given a $13 million subsidy by the Newsom to build their headquarters on the waterfront while kids in San Francisco are short changed.The so called “non-profits” also subject the students to conditions that are clinically dangerous and use them as testers of new education software technology to benefit the tech barons and also eliminate teachers. This is part of the drive pushed by Governor Jerry Brown and the corporate shills to put all education on line. It’s time to call a halt on Rocketship & KIPP charters and repeal the California Charter School Law to STOP siphoning off public money to charters.Oakland A's Manager Dave Kaval On Board Of Union Busting RocketshipA’s Owner John Fisher Who Owns GAP and His Family Control Rocketship and KIPP Charter ChainHome / Staff / Board / Dave KavalDave Kaval, President, Oakland AthleticsDave Kaval is the seventh and current President of the Oakland Athletics of Major League Baseball. Kaval has implemented a number of initiatives to connect with fans and community stakeholders, including hosting weekly office hours, participating in town hall meetings, posting blog and Facebook Live updates and communicating via social media. Kaval previously served as president of the San Jose Earthquakes, a Major League Soccer franchise. 