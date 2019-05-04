top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
People's Park 50th Anniversary Rally and Concert - April 28, 2019 - Yukon Hannibal speaks
by Rubble
Saturday May 4th, 2019 7:40 PM
This is the opening act of the second People’s Park 50th Anniversary rally and concert, the drumming circle. Long-time People’s Park resident/activist Yukon Hannibal speaks out on the shocking and tragic gun murder that occurred just two days before the event. The spoken work is spontaneous, emotional, and powerful. It provides good background to the current culture and political problems the park residents deal with, and the grief everyone who knew him has.
(18 min.)
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (34.1MB) | Embed Audio
A well-known long time park resident Calvin Kelley - known to many as Cal - was shot to death in broad daylight in front of others in what was described as a targeted, drive-by murder. Yukon Hannibal is a long time homeless Berkeley resident, known for his political spoken word to music performances. He describes the feelings around losing a dear friend in such a horrible way along with the politics of struggle related to the park.

While U.C. continues to use crime as the main precursor to taking back the park, nothing like this has happened there before in the 50 years the park has been public. Concerns abound both for concerns of more violence, and the authorities using this as another reason to crack down users and support the privatize the park.
