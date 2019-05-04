From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
People's Park 50th Anniversary Rally and Concert - April 28, 2019 - Yukon Hannibal speaks
This is the opening act of the second People’s Park 50th Anniversary rally and concert, the drumming circle. Long-time People’s Park resident/activist Yukon Hannibal speaks out on the shocking and tragic gun murder that occurred just two days before the event. The spoken work is spontaneous, emotional, and powerful. It provides good background to the current culture and political problems the park residents deal with, and the grief everyone who knew him has.
(18 min.)
(18 min.)
Listen now:
A well-known long time park resident Calvin Kelley - known to many as Cal - was shot to death in broad daylight in front of others in what was described as a targeted, drive-by murder. Yukon Hannibal is a long time homeless Berkeley resident, known for his political spoken word to music performances. He describes the feelings around losing a dear friend in such a horrible way along with the politics of struggle related to the park.
While U.C. continues to use crime as the main precursor to taking back the park, nothing like this has happened there before in the 50 years the park has been public. Concerns abound both for concerns of more violence, and the authorities using this as another reason to crack down users and support the privatize the park.
While U.C. continues to use crime as the main precursor to taking back the park, nothing like this has happened there before in the 50 years the park has been public. Concerns abound both for concerns of more violence, and the authorities using this as another reason to crack down users and support the privatize the park.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network