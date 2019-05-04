top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
People's Park 50th Anniversary Rally and Concert - April 28, 2019
by Rubble
Saturday May 4th, 2019 6:59 PM
Listen to audio from most of the second 5-hour rally and concert held this month at People’s Park, to both celebrate the Park still held for homeless and others in the general public since it was seized by force from the U.C. Berkeley regime in 1969. The latest U.C. privatization plan, if successful, will have the university take back, pave over, and use for student housing. Park residents and the general public are ramping up the organizing to retain control of the park.
(3 hrs. and 44 min.).
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (411.5MB) | Embed Audio
Performers include Lefty the Clown as M.C.; Jimbo the Hobo; Lavender Scared; Clark Sullivan (homeless and disability rights activist); Margalee; Rabbi Michael Lerner; Uromastyx; Jim Burrell; Funky Nixons; POTUS; Ruby’s In Town; Carol Denny; and Skank Bank.

This audio piece includes all of the show after the drumming circle, minimal editing per some sound system problems, and ends before the headline band Skank Bank per space reasons.

Listen, share, repost, generally spread this around, because much more organizing is needed to save the Park. Follow and participate in future save people’s park events at peoplespark.org and People’s Park on facebook.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code