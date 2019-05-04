People's Park 50th Anniversary Rally and Concert - April 28, 2019 by Rubble

Saturday May 4th, 2019 6:59 PM

Listen to audio from most of the second 5-hour rally and concert held this month at People’s Park, to both celebrate the Park still held for homeless and others in the general public since it was seized by force from the U.C. Berkeley regime in 1969. The latest U.C. privatization plan, if successful, will have the university take back, pave over, and use for student housing. Park residents and the general public are ramping up the organizing to retain control of the park.

(3 hrs. and 44 min.).

Performers include Lefty the Clown as M.C.; Jimbo the Hobo; Lavender Scared; Clark Sullivan (homeless and disability rights activist); Margalee; Rabbi Michael Lerner; Uromastyx; Jim Burrell; Funky Nixons; POTUS; Ruby’s In Town; Carol Denny; and Skank Bank.



This audio piece includes all of the show after the drumming circle, minimal editing per some sound system problems, and ends before the headline band Skank Bank per space reasons.



Listen, share, repost, generally spread this around, because much more organizing is needed to save the Park. Follow and participate in future save people’s park events at peoplespark.org and People’s Park on facebook.

