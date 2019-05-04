People's Park 50th Anniversary Rally and Concert - April 13, 2019 by Rubble

Saturday May 4th, 2019 5:49 PM

Listen to audio from the first of two People’s Park 50th Anniversary rally and concert held in People’s Park on April 13th, 2019. The event is to both celebrate the 50th year of public ownership of the park since the people seized from UC Berkeley in 1969; and to actively stand against the current UC plan to take it back from the homeless and public to use for student housing. Listen and use this audio, spread this recording around, because more activist support is needed to stop the current development plans. (3 hrs. and 38 min.)

Speakers/performers include Evelyn Posch; Kathleen Stuck w/ Lady Sunrise; Max Ventura; Soul; The Yosemitones; Russel Bates (Copwatch); Hali Hammer and friends; Joy Moore; Stevie B.; Carol Denney; Country Joe; Aiden Hill; and Terry Garthwaites (The Joy Of Cooking). The 5-hour event is edited because of a faulty sound system. The event ends w/ really good musical sets from country Joe and Terry Garthwaites’ current collaboration.



People's park is one of very few sites in which homeless people or the general public can gather freely in Berkeley. If successful, the plan will permanently kick may long time residents and other users out of the park. There will be more events though out the year at People's Park and around the area to continue increasing public support and strategizing on actions to meet these goals. Follow along at peoplespark.org and also peoples park on facebook.

