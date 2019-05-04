On World Press Freedom Day supporters of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning and all journalists and whistleblowers rallied in San Francisco at the UK consulate and the US Federal Building. They spoke out about the attacks on journalism and the role of US imperialism. This was streamed live on the International Labor Media Network Channel

Press Freedom Day UK Embassy and the Federal Building San FranciscoForty to fifty supporters of World Press Freedom Day joined the rally at the UK Consulate in San Francisco and marched to the US Federal Building. There were also over a dozen speakers including journalists and trade unionists who spoke out in support of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning. It was broadcast live on the International Labor Media Network.On the same day the International Federation of Jounalists IFJ joined the call for the freedom of Julian Assange. They represent journalists from throughout the world.IFJ executive committee adopts motion in support of Julian Assange02 May 2019The IFJ Executive Committee supports our Australian affiliate MEAA in its opposition to US moves for the extradition of Julian Assange.Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFPAny extradition and prosecution by US authorities would be a clear attack on the principles of press freedom.We call on the UK and Australian Governments to oppose any US extradition application.On World Press Freedom Day Friday May 3, 2019 join the rallies and marches around the world and in San Francisco to FREE Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning and all jailed journalists and whistleblowerMay 3, 2019 4:00 PMRally at UK Consulate#1 Sansome St.San FranciscoAt 4:30 PM March toUS Federal Building90 7th St.San FranciscoRally At US Federal Building5:15 PMInitial SpeakersInitial Speakers includedPeter B. Collins, Journalist and BroadcasterGraham Elwood, comedian and filmmakerNozomi Hayase, Jouralist and writerSteve Zeltzer, Journalist KPFA WorkWeek RadioAnn Garrison, Journalist Black Agenda ReportDaniel Borgstrom, Veterans For PeaceGeorge Wright, Professor and United Public Workers for ActionJohn Holmes, Retired Member CWA Pacifica Media Workers GuildRodger Scott, AFT 2121 past president and delegate to SF Labor CouncilLaura Wells Green Party