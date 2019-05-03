top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
Ross Camp Eviction! Santa Cruz CA. 5-3-2019
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
Today in Santa Cruz at Ross Camp! I arrived at about 8:45am. and stayed until about noon. Though they said that everyone had to be out by 10am. today, this does not seem to be the case, at least for now!
sm_020.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Some folks gathered their things and were on there way out, to where I don't know? Drew Glover and Chris Krohn seemed to be the only ones from the Santa Cruz City Council that showed up at the camp this morning. Steve Pleich, Keith McHenry, Abby Samuels, Michael Gasser, Brent Adams, and Robert Norris along with quite a few others were there helping out those in need! As I was leaving, the Santa Cruz PD Chief showed up. (last picture) Please note, that those with out housing need help in out town/towns! There needs to to be more help with not only housing, but with mental health and drug addition services! Thanks to all that showed up to help!

My apologies if my pictures are not so good, as I am recovering from eye surgery and my sight is slowly returning! I will try to keep up on what is happening next at the camp!
Please see many more photos on my Facebook site:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10217882443947821&type=3
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_004.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_005.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_022.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_046.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_049.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_065.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_069.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_074.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_076.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_091.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_092.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_095.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_096.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_098.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_099.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_115.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_136.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Friday May 3rd, 2019 7:00 PM
sm_141.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
