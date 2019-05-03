From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hands on DIY tie dye workshop
Sunday May 12
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Slingshot collective
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 510 540 0751
Hands-on workshop to learn how to tie dye cotton fabric to celebrate Hippies who have birthdays in May! Bring one or more 100% cotton white t-shirts or pieces of cloth. Color fast dye will be provided. Also bring rubber gloves if you have them.
***FREE***
