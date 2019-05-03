



Join us for discussion of the crisis, the struggle and victories against gentrification, and how a socialist system makes housing a right for all.



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



Facebook event: In San Francisco, empty homes outnumber homeless people 6 to 1. The inhumane and irrational system of capitalism, that makes housing a commodity, not a right, is a barrier to meeting the needs of society. As the housing crisis continues throughout the state, below market-rate and low-income housing construction takes a back seat to new luxury housing that is often bought for investment purposes rather than to live in.Join us for discussion of the crisis, the struggle and victories against gentrification, and how a socialist system makes housing a right for all.$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2246770352082101/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Friday May 3rd, 2019 8:27 AM