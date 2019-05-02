From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Free Films, Food, + Forum: Black Diaspora
|Date
|Sunday May 19
|Time
|4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Liberated Lens
|Location Details
|
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
|
Liberated Lens invites you to a screening of short films across the Black Diaspora with a post-screening discussion with Aldane Walters & Marna Paintsil Anning. This event is free and food will be provided!
Doors open at 4:30 pm with free dinner.
Films start at 5pm.
This event is wheel chair accessible. For more information go to LiberatedLens.org or contact (510) 863-4331.
