Liberated Lens invites you to a screening of short films across the Black Diaspora with a post-screening discussion with Aldane Walters & Marna Paintsil Anning. This event is free and food will be provided!



Doors open at 4:30 pm with free dinner.

Films start at 5pm.



This event is wheel chair accessible. For more information go to LiberatedLens.org or contact (510) 863-4331.

