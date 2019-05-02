top
International
International
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Angry May Day In Paris
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
Unions and “Yellow Vests” Abandon Restraint In Massive Protest
sm_01-850_4206.jpg
original image (7031x5037)
Unions and “Yellow Vests” Abandon Restraint In Massive Protest

This May Day was different. No orderly assortment of leftist organizations but just two main sections. The new “Yellow Vest” protesting for the twenty fifth consecutive week and the traditional labor unions, each seeming to realize that they needed the other.

Anger and exasperation were evident hours before the start as the gathering crowd booed and insulted police walking or driving by.

The “black bloc”, ideologues and hooligans, began the battle minutes into the march, burning trash cans and throwing bottles and broken pavement at what the French call “the forces of order.”

Rather than an orderly march and demonstration with various groups presenting their demands, the march degenerated, with thousands of hitherto orderly people running to escape police charges, tear gas, and noise grenades.

With help from the corporate press, the violence became the issue, submerging the economic ones.

Long term, the Yellow Vests, with their rejection of politicians and political parties, is not helping the Left. With a clever symbol, the Yellow Vests have eclipsed the parties and politicians who have been promoting working peoples’ issues for over a century.

In a democracy, the road from progressive demand to law flows through political process, not directly from the street.

Except for coups and revolution.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_02-500_6717.jpg
original image (4561x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_03-850_4217.jpg
original image (7440x5025)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_04-850_4241.jpg
original image (6402x4510)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_05-850_4237.jpg
original image (6832x4689)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_06-850_4222.jpg
original image (5389x3786)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_07-850_4265.jpg
original image (5504x7071)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_500_6735.jpg
original image (4612x3576)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_500_6742.jpg
original image (4557x3597)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_500_6745.jpg
original image (4794x3435)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_500_6757.jpg
original image (5568x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_500_6765.jpg
original image (5101x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_500_6774.jpg
original image (5211x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_850_4276.jpg
original image (7134x4992)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_850_4295.jpg
original image (7387x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_850_4371_copy.jpg
original image (5966x4673)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_850_4385_copy.jpg
original image (7846x5272)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar, Photos: Leon Kunstenaar Thursday May 2nd, 2019 5:26 AM
sm_850_4390_copy.jpg
original image (7228x5174)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code