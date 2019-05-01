From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & PrisonsView other events for the week of 5/ 9/2019
|Oppressive Tech: How Silicon Valley Helps Police & ICE
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Students for Liberation of All People (SLAP)
|Location Details
|
Cubberley Auditorium,
485 Laseun Mall,
Stanford, CA
|
Palantir, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, and other tech companies have contracts with federal immigration agencies or law enforcement. Activists have protested the militarization of Silicon Valley by organizing against unethical tech — tech workers at Palantir and Microsoft asked execs to drop contracts with ICE, cities like Berkeley are cutting ties to companies that provide deportation software, and more.
We want to join this movement. With Mijente, a national Latinx organization, and its #NoTechforICE campaign, SLAP (Students for the Liberation of All People) and NAACP have convened a panel to discuss current activism and delve into links between Silicon Valley and law enforcement agencies.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 1st, 2019 4:19 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network