Oppressive Tech: How Silicon Valley Helps Police & ICE
Date Thursday May 09
Time 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Organizer/AuthorStudents for Liberation of All People (SLAP)
Cubberley Auditorium,
485 Laseun Mall,
Stanford, CA
Palantir, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, and other tech companies have contracts with federal immigration agencies or law enforcement. Activists have protested the militarization of Silicon Valley by organizing against unethical tech — tech workers at Palantir and Microsoft asked execs to drop contracts with ICE, cities like Berkeley are cutting ties to companies that provide deportation software, and more.

We want to join this movement. With Mijente, a national Latinx organization, and its #NoTechforICE campaign, SLAP (Students for the Liberation of All People) and NAACP have convened a panel to discuss current activism and delve into links between Silicon Valley and law enforcement agencies.
