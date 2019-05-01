Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs has announced there will be a protest to oppose the eviction of the homeless residents from the Heroes/Ross Camp in Santa Cruz on Friday, May 3, at 9:00 am on the San Lorenzo River levee behind the Ross Dress for Less store. The protests were called for following Federal Judge Edward Davila's decision on Monday to dissolve a temporary restraining that had been preventing the City of Santa Cruz from moving forward with their proposed eviction of the homeless encampment. The restraining order was issued shortly after homeless residents of the camp filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city on April 9. On Tuesday, authorities began posting eviction notices at the camp, with a move out date listed as Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am.

Ross Camp liaison Alicia Kuhl has stated there also could be a protest march organized in response to the Judge's ruling. She has also noted the federal civil rights lawsuit will continue on. Kuhl wrote:"I need to address the fact that this is very far from over folks. We still have plan B. We still have our lawsuit. This was only a ruling on the TRO portion, and we didn't lose a thing really, the city was going to do this to the camp anyway."We bought some time, and we made some very important things part a record by doing this. The city people that supposedly represent the best interests of the community lied today, and by doing so and not seeking the best solutions for everyone they are now going to be in a far worse position by breaking up the Ross Camp. They know full well they have almost no shelter. "Temporary" doesn't solve anything and you know it. Prepare for the shit show. Prepare troops. Plan B"Some individuals have called for acts of rebellion and/or acts of civil disobedience in response to the news that the homeless camp would be cleared.One man profiled in a recent Santa Cruz Sentinel article has said he intends to be the last person removed from the camp when authorities attempt to clear it. He offered one possible solution to the local homelessness crisis, telling the Sentinel that the city could purchase land for people to live on, and they could govern themselves.Another man posted on Facebook a call for property destruction to prevent the Heroes Camp eviction:"Sabotage one of the vehicles to be used in demolishing the camp, for instance, while they're busy destroying people's habitat. Fire up an empty tent for a distraction if you need it. For BEST satisfaction TORCH one of those shiny "Ranger" trucks they bought a fleet of instead of supplying the services that would have made "Rangers" and their shiny trucks for the most part, un-necessary...3 parts gasoline, cam stove fuel or paint thinner, one part kerosene, add some soap... Bronners or Ivory snow/flakes, NOT DETERGENT, bottle... and...and...Don't forget to bring a lighter..."More information about the efforts of the Heroes/Ross Camp residents can be found at:Santa Cruz County Homeless AdvocatesSanta Cruz Food Not Bombs