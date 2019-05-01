From the Open-Publishing Calendar
This Is Our Port! May Day 2019 Speakers At Oakland Howard Terminal
May Day protest at the Port of Oakland Howard terminal where A's billionaire owner John Fisher wants to build a new A's stadium and 4,000 $1 million dollar condos. The rally was initiated by ILWU Local 10
Hundreds of longshore workers from the bay area, LA and Canada along with other trade unionists joined the May Day Rally at the Port of Oakland initiated by ILWU Local 10. They protested the threatened privatization of the port and the building of the A's Stadium by billionaire owner and union busters John Fisher. Fisher and his family also control the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain. Also joining them were other speakers including CWA AFA president Sara Nelson. She spoke about the reasons she called for a general strike. Oakland Teachers Association president Keith Brown also spoke about public education and the lack of funding while money was available for stadiums.
Additional media:
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
ILWU 10, May Day 2019, The A's Port Stadium, Privatization & Gentrification In Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMd_NFNRtjU
A's Billionaire Owner Fisher Loses Laney College Land Grab-Labor Community Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMvg45CFGjU
Laney Land Not For Sale! Community, Students & Faculty Rally Against A's Land Grab Of College Land
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx-tVzsl-Ck
WW4-16-19 Assange Gets Union Backing, ILWU May Day & Gentrification & CA DIR Baker Scandal
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww4-16-19-assange-gets-union-backing-ilwu-may-day-gentrification-ca-dir-baker-scandal
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§ILWU Local 10 Workers Warned That They Will Protect Their Jobs
ILWU longshore workers warned A's billionaire owner and bay area politicians that they will not allow their jobs to be destroyed by privatizers and speculators
Other longshore workers from Canada and LA came to support ILWU local 10.
Many of the workers were angry about the growing attacks on the working class including gentrification
► ▼ IMC Network