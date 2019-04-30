top
San Francisco
San Francisco
'Once Was Water' Sneak Preview & Summer Benefit for SF Green Film Festival
Date Wednesday May 29
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan Fransisco Green Film Festival
Location Details
Roxie Theater
3117 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
United States
Join us for a special sneak preview of new documentary Once Was Water from director Christopher Beaver and producer Diana Fuller, the creative team behind Racing to Zero: In Pursuit of Zero Waste (SFGFF 2015). This event is a Summer Benefit for the 2019 San Francisco Green Film Festival!


ONCE WAS WATER

Las Vegas, Nevada: the thirstiest city in the driest state, is now trying to leverage that reputation by turning itself into a hub for new and innovative water technology. Some are saying that it may even become the Silicon Valley of Water Conservation. Everything is watched, measured and checked. Water is recycled and returned to the source. Every drop is monitored acoustically to detect possible leaks within 6,500 miles of pipes. This inspiring film focuses on innovative solutions that could serve as models in other parts of the world. (Christopher Beaver, USA, 2019, 53 min.)

Screening includes live music performance with Las Vegas special guest!


Wednesday, May 29 :: 7:00pm
Roxie Theater :: 3117 16th Street at Valencia

Transit: BART: 16th Street Station // MUNI Lines: 14, 22, 33, 49, 55 // limited street parking // parking garage at 16th & Hoff



A SUMMER BENEFIT FOR SF GREEN FILM FESTIVAL 2019

San Francisco Green Film Festival is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization using the power of film to spark green ideas and actions.

Ticket sales and donations from this event will go directly to our Youth Ticket Fund, giving young people age 18 & under free access to any of the Festival’s films and other programs. With supporters like you, nearly 900 free youth tickets were issued at the 2018 Festival!

The 9th San Francisco Green Film Festival returns September 11-18, 2019, at the Castro Theatre, Roxie, Exploratorium and other city venues. Join in at greenfilmfest.org


https://www.greenfilmfest.org/2019benefit
For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/2019benefit

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 30th, 2019 4:15 PM
