Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 5/ 4/2019
Stop Starcity
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 04
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorGay Shame
Location Details
In front of the Roxie Theater
3117 16th St, San Francisco, California 94103
(2 blocks from 16th street Bart)
Starcity is a startup that "disrupts" housing by emptying out low-income SRO hotels and then flipps them into tech dorms for the ruling class.

They recently did this at 2072 Mission St, where rooms that were $400 a month were repainted and now go for $2000 each.

Because Starcity is so gross, they are hosting a number of artwashing events to rebrand their horrid company. Among these is the fake film fest they are holding at the Roxie.

We demand they turn all their property back to low income renters and close their wack business.

Join us outside the Roxie to STOP STARCITY
sm_starcity.jpg
original image (1024x1344)
For more event information: https://gayshame.net/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 30th, 2019 1:59 PM
