|Stop Starcity
|Date
|Saturday May 04
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Gay Shame
|Location Details
|
In front of the Roxie Theater
3117 16th St, San Francisco, California 94103
(2 blocks from 16th street Bart)
|
Starcity is a startup that "disrupts" housing by emptying out low-income SRO hotels and then flipps them into tech dorms for the ruling class.
They recently did this at 2072 Mission St, where rooms that were $400 a month were repainted and now go for $2000 each.
Because Starcity is so gross, they are hosting a number of artwashing events to rebrand their horrid company. Among these is the fake film fest they are holding at the Roxie.
We demand they turn all their property back to low income renters and close their wack business.
Join us outside the Roxie to STOP STARCITY
For more event information: https://gayshame.net/
