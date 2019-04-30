Starcity is a startup that "disrupts" housing by emptying out low-income SRO hotels and then flipps them into tech dorms for the ruling class.



They recently did this at 2072 Mission St, where rooms that were $400 a month were repainted and now go for $2000 each.



Because Starcity is so gross, they are hosting a number of artwashing events to rebrand their horrid company. Among these is the fake film fest they are holding at the Roxie.



We demand they turn all their property back to low income renters and close their wack business.



Join us outside the Roxie to STOP STARCITY For more event information: https://gayshame.net/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 30th, 2019 1:59 PM