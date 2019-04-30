top
San Francisco | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer
Date Thursday June 20
Time 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorFresh Meat Productions
Emailproduction [at] freshmeatproductions.org
Location Details
Z Space
450 Florida St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The 2019 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of trans and queer performance features edgy, exquisite, extraordinary dance, theater and live music … and a cornucopia of regional and world premieres! These award-winning artists offer gorgeous, loving, bold, beautiful artistry brimming with innovation, resilience and joy. Advance tickets are recommended for this popular event.

Vogue superstars, Deaf dance pioneers, world champion bachata dancers, bad-ass trans-americana music, a queer retro boy band, a gender-defying choir and MORE hit the stage with performances by:

- African-American Deaf dance trailblazer Antoine Hunter
- Integrated/disabled dance pioneers AXIS Dance Company
- Sublime harmonies by the GAPA Men’s Chorus
- Exquisite poetry + dance by J Mase III & Randy Ford
- Queer bachata champions Jahaira Fajardo & Angelica Medina
- Cutting-edge performance artists Javier Stell-Fresquez & Ivy Monteiro
- Vogue superstars Know Shade
- Sidesplitting comedy-storytelling by Lottie Riot
- The groundbreaking and powerful New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus
- Trailblazing Trans/queer modern dance by Sean Dorsey Dance
- Folk-punk by the legendary Shawna Virago
- Multi-disciplinary music superstar Star Amerasu
- Gorgeous contemporary and R&B songs by Tajah J
- Queer retro quartet The Singing Bois
- PLUS: Emcee Annalise Ophelian, DJ Frida Ibarra + MORE!

All performances will be ASL interpreted, and will be followed by our popular post-performance parties with DJ Frida Ibarra, photo booth, go-go dancers and refreshments!

ASL AND ACCESS INFO: all performances will be ASL interpreted; venue, bathrooms and front row seating are wheelchair accessible; scent-reduced seating area available; armless chairs available in front row; venue has all-gender bathrooms. For ASL interpretation and for accessibility information, please visit: http://freshmeatproductions.org/fresh-meat-festival-2019/
sm_2019freshmeatfestival_photokeganmarling_calendars.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
For more event information: http://freshmeatproductions.org/fresh-meat...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 30th, 2019 12:30 PM
